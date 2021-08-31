0
How 'WandaVision' tailored its episodes to the 5 stages of grief

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

It’s about a witch and an android living in sitcom suburbia. It’s also about the extremes to which the mind can go to cope with devastating grief. And it’s a testament to the strength of “WandaVision’s” themes and storytelling that the series earned 23 Emmy nominations, including three for w…

Emmys 2021 limited series predictions: 'Mare of Easttown' looks primed for big wins

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

After spending the last few months bemoaning how overcrowded the limited series categories are and how the Television Academy needs to expand the number of nominees and how choosing between all these worthy shows and actors is pretty much impossible, could it be that one series might end up …

Review: 'Three Rooms,' by Jo Hamya

  • Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: A simple desire to call a space her own creates conflict in the life of a woman in modern London.

Don't Miss: 'Go West, Young Man,' by B.J. Hollars

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

"Go West, Young Man: A Father and Son Rediscover America on the Oregon Trail" by B.J. Hollars; Bison Books (264 pages, $19.95 paperback)

Redbox's Top 10 DVD rentals

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 23:

Ready for a new true-crime doc to watch? Here are 6 you shouldn't miss

  • Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

TV critic Lorraine Ali is one of the biggest true-crime buffs on the Los Angeles Times TV team, having covered everything from Netflix's "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" to HBO's "I'll Be Gone in the Dark." And nothing marks the change of the seasons like coming in from the su…

Bluegrass museum develops new show about musicians

  • AP

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A new television show developed by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in western Kentucky is scheduled to be distributed by a cable channel later this year, officials said.

Top Hong Kong singer loses concert venue amid crackdown
Top Hong Kong singer loses concert venue amid crackdown

  • AP

HONG KONG (AP) — A popular Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist will not be allowed to perform at one of the city’s top theaters later this month, stoking concerns that the Chinese authorities' crackdown on dissent is reaching into the entertainment and cultural scene.

Lawyer: Britney Spears 'will not be extorted' by father
Lawyer: Britney Spears 'will not be extorted' by father

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and her new attorney say her father is trying to get about $2 million in payments before stepping down from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, a move they liken to extortion in a court filing Tuesday.

Golden Globes group elects new board of directors

  • Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the voting body behind the Golden Globes, elected a new board of directors on Tuesday.

9/11 doc 'Chief' preserves FDNY history on screen and beyond

  • By MICHAEL R. SISAK - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Feehan was so knowledgeable about the New York City Fire Department's operations and history, colleagues say, he would have been the one leading its recovery had he survived the attack on the World Trade Center.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ review: A Marvel origin story scores 8.5 out of 10 rings as it dances in Jackie Chan territory

  • Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Opening this week exclusively in theaters — for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” really is enough to make Year 2 pandemic action fans mask up, wipe down and socially distance indoors for a couple of hours. If that’s in your personal …

Twenty years later, a tale of 9/11 survivors takes shape
Twenty years later, a tale of 9/11 survivors takes shape

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Kirwan traces the roots of his novel “Rockaway Blue” to the Saturday night after Sept. 11, 2001, when the band he led, Black 47, played Connolly's Pub in Manhattan. The crowd would look to the door each time it opened, and cheer at the sight of a familiar face.

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

  • By The Associated Press

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

Ed Asner had too many credits to print. Here's why Lou Grant best captured his genius

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

A young woman is applying for a job as a secretary at a Minneapolis local news program. Although the job has been filled, she finds herself in the office of the news director who, wanting a drink and not wanting to drink alone, offers her one as he pulls a bottle of Scotch from a desk drawer…

‘Only Murders in the Building’ review: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez team up on Hulu’s loving satire of crime podcasts

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Whodunits, in the tradition of Agatha Christie, fell out of fashion for reasons that aren’t exactly clear to me, except to suggest that these things tend to be cyclical. Two years ago, “Knives Out” writer-director Rian Johnson helped remind Hollywood executives that there is still a sizable …