TBS is canceling “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” after seven seasons, removing a rare female voice from late-night TV. The channel in a statement Monday says it has made to make some difficult but business-based decisions as part of its new programming strategy. TBS was part of WarnerMedia, which merged with Discovery Inc. last April to become the new Warner Bros. Discovery company. TBS praised the show’s “groundbreaking work” and says it will explore ways to work with the cast and crew in the future. Bee was the host and a producer of “Full Frontal.” Her representatives didn't respond to a request for comment.