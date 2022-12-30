- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Top Gun: Maverick" has grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office since opening in May. The National Board of Review recently named it the best film of 2022. Can recognition at the Oscars — if, for nothing else, propping up the ailing theater business — be far behind?
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Nothing gets a group of directors energized quite like talking about a fruitful collaboration, whether with a stunt coordinator or an actor or cinematographer — even if it means making them fearful.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When I think of the games I'm most curious about in 2023, one word comes to mind: story. Well, maybe two words: story and characters.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ryan Coogler's 2018 "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa, collected $1.3 billion and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first best picture Oscar nomination. It was a bona fide cultural phenomenon. Two years later, the 43-year-old Boseman died unexpectedly of colon cancer.…
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl'
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
Arata Isozaki, a Pritzker-winning Japanese architect known as a post-modern giant who blended culture and history of the East and the West in his designs, has died of old age. He was 91. Isozaki won the Pritzker Architecture Prize, internationally the highest honor in the field, in 2019. Born in 1931 in Oita, Japan, he was 14 when he saw the aftermath of the U.S. atomic bombing on Hiroshima and Nagaski in August 1945. That led to his theory that buildings are transitory but should please the senses.
- By MAURICIO SAVARESE - AP Sports Writer
Brazilian soccer great Pelé took part in movies, music and TV while also being a star on the field. Pelé was notably in the World War II film “Victory” and was one of the stars of a Brazilian comedy that brought more than 3.6 million people to the theaters in the South American nation. He also wrote more than 100 songs and sold more than 100,000 copies of one of his albums. Pelé died Thursday with cancer at a hospital in Sao Paulo. He was 82. Pelé’s success on the soccer field made him a sports icon but he added to that with many performances as an actor and singer.
- AP
Ian Tyson, the Canadian folk singer who wrote the modern standard “Four Strong Winds” as one half of Ian & Sylvia and helped influence such future superstars as Joni Mitchell and Neil Young, has died at age 89. His manager, Paul Mascioli, says Tyson died Thursday at his ranch in southern Alberta following a series of health complications. Tyson was a part of the influential folk movement in Toronto with his first wife, Sylvia Tyson. But he was also seen as a throwback to more rustic times and devoted much of his life to living on his ranch and pursuing songs about the cowboy life. Tyson was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame along with Sylvia Tyson in 1992. He was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child, the second with Alyssa Scott.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The death of Tyler Sanders, a teen actor known for roles in "The Rookie" and "Fear the Walking Dead," was ruled an accidental fentanyl overdose, officials said Thursday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- Jason Bracelin - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — We’ve been spoiled — spoiled with rock ’n’ roll, songs about jealous ex-lovers, and illuminated keyboard stands.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Not many can keep up with the number of Kim Kardashian’s marriages.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Like most entertainment critics, I've already shared my list of top 10 shows of 2022. But there are individuals who deserve special recognition. Here are the names, in alphabetical order, that stood out:
- AP
An Alabama actor who played small roles in movies including “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama” has died at age 87. Bob Penny spent three decades as a college English professor, mostly at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He acted in some commercials on the side, which led to small parts in movies and TV shows after Penny retired from teaching in 1990. He played a bumbling, small-town lawyer in “Sweet Home Alabama,” and had roles in “My Cousin Vinny” and “Mississippi Burning.” An obituary from Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville says Penny died on Christmas Day.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Dig if you will this confusing picture: Morris Day is headlining the New Year's Eve festivities at Paisley Park even though the Prince Estate, which runs the Chanhassen studio-turned-museum, won't allow Day to use the moniker that made him famous — the Time.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Vicky Krieps brings a sense of spontaneity and live-wire unpredictability to every role she plays, from her breakout performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread" opposite Daniel Day-Lewis to her new, celebrated part in Marie Kreutzer's "Corsage."
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Wait. We have to wait until July for Tom Cruise and “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” to save mainstream movie theaters, the way “Top Gun: Maverick” saved theaters in 2022?
- By The Associated Press
- Adriana E. Ramírez - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
A year in which a British head of lettuce outlasted Britain's head of government was a wild year to be a human on earth. But it was a great year to be a human on television.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
T.J. Holmes on Wednesday filed for divorce from lawyer Marilee Fiebig amid the ongoing investigation into the journalist’s reported romance with his “GMA3″ co-anchor Amy Robach.