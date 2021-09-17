- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
We remember Muhammad Ali as the Greatest. But there was a time when much of America hated his guts. To his dissenters, he was too cocky, too pretty, too Muslim, too Black. His journey from outcast to idol is at the heart of "Muhammad Ali," an eight-hour documentary premiering Sunday on PBS.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
While spring can really hang you up the most, as a great old song put it, autumn 2021 feels like an honorary spring in the making.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
Before greetings are exchanged, Cherry Jones begs for forgiveness.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Rob Tornoe - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Norm Macdonald was a fearless comedian, known for his brutally honest jokes about a host of celebrities, including O.J. Simpson and Michael Jackson. But the butt of many of his jokes also happened to be one of his biggest fans.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Powell, the bright-eyed, operatic-voiced star of Hollywood's golden age musicals who sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding,” has died. She was 92.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
“The Bodyguard” will get another chance at taking control of moviegoers’ hearts.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The miniature statutes given at the Emmy Awards on Sunday can be an outsized boon to egos, careers and guessing games.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The White House has responded again to spitfire rapper Nicki Minaj's claim that she was invited there to discuss COVID-19 vaccines.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sharon Stone said her infant nephew saved three lives through organ donations.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Some fresh McDrama has surfaced in connection to McDreamy's shocking exit from the long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy."
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
The latest troubling TikTok trend, dubbed “Devious Licks” by teens and students, has been banned from the platform.
Lil Nas X will destroy the ‘homophobic cloud over hip-hop,’ says Kid Cudi; ‘What he’s doing is what we need right now’
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kid Cudi is big on Lil Nas X.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Louis Menand's Cold War cultural history “The Free World” and Hanif Abdurraqib's meditation on Black artistry “A Little Devil in America” are among the works on the nonfiction longlist for the National Book Awards.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When the unprecedented breakthrough the CBS reality competition series "Big Brother" had been building to all summer finally happened, it first appeared that the series would rush to mark the occasion.
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
That was quick.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the latest twist for “Jeopardy!,” Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will rotate as hosts at least for the rest of the year as producers figure out what to do about a permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Three imprisoned Iranian dissidents will be honored next month at Pen America's annual gala.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of the game show's 38th season.