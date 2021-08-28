- AP
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama town known for its connection to the 2003 movie “Big Fish” is wrapping up a days-long celebration honoring the film's director, Tim Burton.
- By TOM HAYS - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The second week of the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial in New York City proved to be an exercise by prosecutors to paint the “I Believe I Can Fly” R&B star as a man-child control freak and a compulsive sex offender who exploited vulnerable victims way less than half his ag…
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
NBC's Olympics coverage has long been built on a foundation of human-interest stories and showcasing athletes' road to the Games. The same philosophies will apply to the coverage of Paralympics, which will air on the network for the first time.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Series order in the court!
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the ongoing battle between COVID-19 and music, the deadly virus seems to have the upper hand.
- Christie D’Zurilla and Richard Winton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ventura County sheriffs have turned their battery investigation of Britney Spears over to the Ventura County District Attorney for a decision on whether to prosecute the pop star for the misdemeanor, Capt. Eric Buschow said Friday.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Singer Kid Rock says he canceled his weekend shows in Fort Worth, Texas, venue Billy Bob’s because his bandmates have COVID.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
The Rolling Stones tweeted a video compilation honoring drummer Charlie Watts. who died Tuesday in a London hospital.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- Daniel Shoer Roth - Miami Herald (TNS)
The legendary Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, the best-selling Latin artist in history, was forced to flashback to his youth to dispel rumors about his supposedly fragile state of health. Iglesias’ health had been the subject of much speculation because he has been staying out of the public e…
- Martha Ross - Mercury News (TNS)
It's not surprising that the Church of Scientology once tried to recruit David Duchovny into its ranks, but the actor says in a new interview that the controversial organization's efforts "didn't go well."
Monica Lewinsky asked for thong-flashing scene to be added in upcoming ‘American Crime Story’ series
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Call it a flashpoint.
- Los Angeles Times Staff - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
We’ve compiled a list of films set to premiere this fall, from Sept. 1 through Nov. 5. All release dates are theatrical, except where noted, and subject to change.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize Board announced a special citation Friday for people in Afghanistan who risked their safety to help produce news stories and images from their war-torn country.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
What’s worse than two fame-starved millennials watching their 13-year-old brother find overnight success? Watching their mother do it, too.
‘Lord of the Strings’ Dennis Caplinger, two-time Grammy winner, has died at 57: ‘Everyone was in awe of him’
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — If multi-instrumental wizard Dennis Caplinger had any musical limitations, they were all but inaudible in a career that stretched from his teen years in the pioneering San Diego band Bluegrass Etc. in the mid-1970s until shortly before his death this month.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
The stakes are never very high in "He's All That," Netflix's update on 1999's "She's All That," itself a riff on "Pygmalion," the geek-to-chic narrative which gets updated for each new generation.