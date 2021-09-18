0
State
AP

Mississippi artist draws inspiration from plants, ecology

  • By GINNA PARSONS, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — When Nicole Dikon was in high school in Florida, she thought she wanted to be a marine biologist. That notion changed when she got to community college.

State
AP

Netflix series touts 'scandalous' look at New Orleans jail

  • By MATT SLEDGE, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Eight years ago, video shot inside the New Orleans jail of inmates using drugs, drinking beer and handling a gun prompted outrage and a costly federal consent decree that still hangs over Sheriff Marlin Gusman.

The barbecue king: British royals praise Philip's deft touch
World
AP

The barbecue king: British royals praise Philip's deft touch

  • By PAN PYLAS - Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — When Prince Philip died nearly six months ago at 99, the tributes poured in from far and wide, praising him for his supportive role at the side of Queen Elizabeth II over her near 70-year reign.

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Prosecutor: Jurors conclude Durst heir 'killed them all'
National
AP

Prosecutor: Jurors conclude Durst heir 'killed them all'

  • By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Robert Durst’s long, bizarre and deadly run from the law ended when a Los Angeles County jury convicted him in the murder of his best friend more than 20 years ago.

Entertainment
AP

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

  • By The Associated Press

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

Entertainment
AP

Lady Gaga’s dog walker elaborates on pop star’s role in his unusual recovery

  • Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker on the night that two of her three Frenchies were stolen, knows his healing journey might be hard for others to understand. On Friday, he tried to explain it more — and offered clarity about the singer’s role in his recovery.

Entertainment
AP

Billy Gardell 'incredibly grateful' to be back for third season of 'Bob Hearts Abishola'

  • Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

PITTSBURGH — There aren’t too many actors who have been the lead of nine seasons worth of CBS sitcoms. That’s still a wild notion to Billy Gardell, the 52-year-old Swissvale native who starred for six seasons on “Mike & Molly” and is now entering his third season on “Bob Hearts Abishola.”

Q&A: Jeff Ament feels alive again with Pearl Jam's return
Entertainment
AP

Q&A: Jeff Ament feels alive again with Pearl Jam's return

  • By DAN GELSTON - Associated Press

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament came out of the band’s pandemic sabbatical — which he spent recording a solo album, painting and he dabbled in Olympics analysis with his friend Kenny Mayne — to catch some live music this summer. He saw Guns N’ Roses and Brandi Carlile rocking the stage — and th…