Minnesota comedy legend Louie Anderson dies of cancer at 68

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS — Louie Anderson, the Emmy-winning comedian who used his self-deprecating wit and deep affection for Minnesota to bring laughter to the world, died Friday from cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. He was 68.

Review: Hilarious and profound, the new 'Fraggle Rock' is a thing of beauty

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

After more than three decades, Jim Henson's "Fraggle Rock" received a full-series revival Friday on Apple TV+, fashioned as a 13-part serial, with episodic elements, that plays adroitly to the original's themes of interdependence and self-acceptance. Apple had earlier streamed "Fraggle Rock:…

'SNL' comics Jost, Davidson buy Staten Island Ferry boat

  • By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” comics Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat for $280,100 with plans to turn it into New York's hottest club.