- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three weeks after Britney Spears ' dramatic comments in court condemning the conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years, a Los Angeles judge and others with legal power over the pop star will convene for a hearing Wednesday to deal with the aftermath.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Developer and reality TV personality William Hutchinson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl at his Southern California vacation home.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — An Iranian intelligence officer and three alleged members of an Iranian intelligence network have been charged in Manhattan with plotting to lure a U.S. journalist and human rights activist from New York to Iran, authorities said Tuesday.
- Julie Hinds Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
The 2021 Emmy nominations are a tribute to the lifelines that kept us entertained during the COVID-19 quarantine.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars such as Kathryn Hahn, Robin Thede and “Bridgerton” creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen expressed joy after being nominated for the upcoming 73rd Emmy Awards. CBS will air the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19.
- By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press
-
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s $95 million lawsuit targeting comedian Sacha Baron Cohen filed after Moore complained he was tricked into an interview that lampooned sexual misconduct accusations against him.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey captured the attention of the world — including Emmy voters.
- Meredith Blake Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When the Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, Black performers dominated the category for lead actor in a drama series for the first time.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Bowen Yang’s breakout year has landed him straight in the record books.
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Britney Spears deserves more “autonomy” and the right to select her next lawyer, the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday after filing an amicus brief in the pop star’s conservatorship case and an offer of free assistance.
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
America’s new No. 1 country song promises to show “the f— door” to anyone with complaints about the United States.
- Christopher Knight Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — A monumental painting by Joseph Wright of Derby, sometimes called Britain's "painter of the Industrial Revolution" and "painter of the Enlightenment," is under negotiation for loan to the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, the Los Angeles Times …
- Greg Braxton Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
2020 was a landmark year for the Emmys, as the television academy awarded top honors to HBO's "Watchmen," a limited series that mashed up fantastical science-fiction elements with hot-button issues, foremost among them America's racist past — and present. The limited drama's success at the E…
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Nobody’s perfect, except for maybe Jean Smart, so we can’t totally fault the Television Academy for missing a few at the Emmy nominations.
- Chuck Barney The Mercury News (TNS)
-
The Emmy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning, are designed to heap glory upon television’s very best. But in this era of Peak TV, not every deserving show or performer can be invited to the party.
- Ashley Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It's quite unlikely that the ideal coach for a European football club would come from the collegiate ranks of American football. And it's even more unlikely that one of the best TV shows of 2020 would come from a promotional gimmick for NBC's coverage of England's Premier League in 2013.
- By MARYCLAIRE DALE Associated Press
-
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The lead prosecutor in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case believes the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overstepped its power in reversing the comedian’s conviction and added “fuel on the fire" when the chief justice gave a weekend television interview — and appeared to misstate the…
- Chuck Barney The Mercury News (TNS)
-
The message Emmy Award voters sent with their nominations on Tuesday came through loud and clear: If you want to enjoy the best that TV has to offer, you better get streaming.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The Emmys were finally there for Courteney Cox.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The Television Academy recognized Jessica Walter with a posthumous Emmy nomination Tuesday, less than four months after the beloved star’s death.
- Yvonne Villarreal Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After becoming part of the dust-up involving the ethical conflicts of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the influential organization that runs the annual Golden Globes — Netflix comedy ”Emily in Paris” scored another major awards nod when Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday.