- Karla Peterson The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Looking back on it now, it is hard to believe that anyone thought having Will Ferrell play the world's biggest, sweetest elf was anything but a stroke of candy-coated genius. Or that anyone but Danny Elfman could provide the singular singing voice for Jack Skellington in "The Nightmare Befor…
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Fatale" is the familiar male movie nightmare of consequences for selfish actions while in a relationship, but through a thriller lens that blows things up. Talk about going from tender to tinder.
- Mary McNamara Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If you are going to watch only one Christmas special this year, please let it be "Christmas Special 2012" from the British series "Call the Midwife."
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Leonard Roberts has revealed the struggles he endured in his first series-regular acting role on the hit TV show "Heroes," which he considers race-related. And former co-star Ali Larter has issued an apology, noting that his account "absolutely doesn't match my memory nor experience on the s…
- By JOHN LEICESTER Associated Press
LE PECQ, France (AP) — Au revoir, Jean-Pierre. And merci.
BERLIN (AP) — The annual Berlin International Film Festival is being put off this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and split into two parts later in 2021, organizers said Friday.
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A sexual assault charged was dropped against New Orleans rapper Mystikal, who was released from jail on a $3 million bond almost two years ago.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A man who sued his parents for getting rid of his pornography collection has won a lawsuit in western Michigan and can seek compensation.
- By The Associated Press
The year started out like any other, with a parade of awards shows that culminated with Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” making history by being crowned best picture at the Academy Awards.
LONDON (AP) — A news and photography agency has agreed not to take pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son, Archie, the High Court in London was told at a hearing Friday.
- Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — This year has been, in many ways, a rolling series of disasters. So, what would make anyone want to see a disaster film like "Greenland," which is largely set and shot in Georgia and stars Scottish actor Gerard Butler?
- Ashley Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The following story contains spoilers from the eighth and final episode of "The Flight Attendant," "Arrivals & Departures."
The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremy Bulloch, the English actor who first donned a helmet, cape and jetpack to play Boba Fett in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died Thursday.
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Honey Boy" director Alma Har'el is showing her support for FKA twigs and domestic-violence victims after the British musician accused Shia LaBeouf of physical and emotional abuse.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Chris Pine wouldn’t mind getting in on Quentin Tarantino’s proposed “Star Trek” remake.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
Jeremy Bulloch, the English film star who suited up as the fan-favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, has died, according to another actor who played the character.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
Disney dominating everything? Couldn’t be.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Everyone's favorite humanity-saving, golden lasso-wielding, Amazonian warrior goddess is back — as are Chris Pine and the '80s — in Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman 1984."
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As a story of a world-gutting flu pandemic, Stephen King's "The Stand," whose second, superior miniseries adaptation began Thursday on CBS All Access, could not be more timely. And as a story of good and evil facing off for the usual high stakes — and of democracy versus autocracy, self-sacr…
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hell hath no fury like a Tom Cruise in danger of seeing his seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie shut down.