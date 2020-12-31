- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
An odd result of both the election Donald Trump won and the one he lost was to raise the question of whether the panjandrums of popular culture were — and are — doing enough for the people who supported — and still support — him. Telling their stories. Respecting their lives. Feeling their pain.
- Charles McNulty Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — No one could have predicted a year like 2020. So when asked to appear on a UCLA panel on the future of the theater, I knew to bring a sense of irony, if not humility, to Zoom.
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Mayim Bialik kicks off the new year as the lead in the new Fox comedy “Call Me Kat,” which is based on the BBC sitcom “Miranda.”
- Suzy Exposito Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Where is home for Kali Uchis? It depends on who she feels like that day.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ken Jennings, tapped by some as the man most likely to take over for the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, is doing some end-of-year apologizing.
- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Lewis Hamilton is now a “Sir” as well as a seven-time Formula One champion.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Paging Lady Whistledown: The stars of "Bridgerton" have served us some piping hot tea about their offscreen relationship.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actress Dawn Wells, the former beauty queen who became America’s sweetheart playing the sweet castaway Mary Ann on the TV series “Gilligan’s Island,” has died. She was 82.
Ticketmaster agreed on Wednesday to pay a $10 million fine to escape prosecution over criminal charges accusing the company of hacking into the computer system of a startup rival.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
Big little awkwardness.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan's Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The final new “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
New mom Meghan McCain is getting back to work.
- Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. My Panasonic TC-P50ST30 plasma TV is getting a bit long in tooth, so I purchased a Sony A8H OLED to upgrade to 4K. Back in 2011 I added an Onkyo TX-SR604 receiver (your recommendation back then) along with a Paradigm 6.1 surround speaker set to create my home theater system. Will the Onky…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 21:
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The organizers of an indoor music festival in Barcelona to test the effectiveness of same-day coronavirus screening said Wednesday that preliminary results indicate there was zero transmission inside the venue.
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — The Yellow Springs Development Corp. has made final an agreement for the sale of a former Ohio fire station to a company owned by Dave Chappelle.
- Yvonne Villarreal Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — To hear Peter Roth tell it, friends, including J.J. Abrams, had been insisting he needed to know Ava DuVernay long before their first meeting.
- KATE FELDMAN New York Daily News (TNS)
President-elect Joe Biden is ringing in the new year with Ryan Seacrest.
- Scott Mervis Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
As far as live music goes, it had to be the worst year since the invention of the electric guitar, right?
- Melissa Ruggieri The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Everyone is ready to kick 2020 to the curb, and while the revelry might — and should — be contained this year, an array of options is available to keep you in front of your TV or screen of some size.