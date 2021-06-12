0
Queen Elizabeth honors key women in UK's rapid vaccine drive

  • By PAN PYLAS Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has used her birthday honors list to celebrate those at the forefront of the U.K.'s rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines over the past few months, which has been credited with turning around the country's pandemic response.

Teen who recorded Floyd's arrest, death wins Pulitzer nod

  • By AMY FORLITI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The teenager who pulled out her cellphone and recorded the police restraint and death of George Floyd, helping to launch a global movement to protest racial injustice, was on Friday awarded a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes.

Copyright holder settles lawsuit with LOVE artist's estate

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — The estate of pop artist Robert Indiana has reached a settlement that keeps intact a longstanding relationship with Morgan Art Foundation, which holds the copyright for his iconic 1960s “LOVE” series, to promote and preserve his work, officials said Friday.