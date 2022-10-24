0
Motown artist, songwriter, producer Robert Gordy dies at 91

  • Hannah Mackay - The Detroit News (TNS)

DETRIOT — Detroit recording artist, songwriter, producer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy Sr. died of natural causes on Friday at his home in Marina del Rey, California. Gordy, younger brother of Motown records founder Berry Gordy, was 91.

'Black Adam,' with Dwayne Johnson, debuts with $67M

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Warner Bros.′ “Black Adam” opened with an estimated $67 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Dwayne Johnson his biggest box-office weekend as a leading man and launching the D.C. Comics character he spent a decade to bring to the big screen. “Black Adam” was a $200-million bid to upset the power balance in a DC Extended Universe dominated by Wonder Woman, Superman and Batman. The $67 million debut fell well shy of that stratosphere even with the considerable draw of Johnson in his first superhero movie. “Ticket to Paradise,” the Bali-set romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, proved smart counterprogramming. It debuted with $16.3 million, well above recent sales for rom-coms.

Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting

  • AP

Climate protesters have thrown threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction. Two activists from the group Last Generation, which has called on the German government to take drastic action to protect the climate and stop using fossil fuels, approached Monet’s “Les Meules” at Potsdam’s Barberini Museum on Sunday. They threw a thick substance over the glass-covered painting and its gold frame, and it was unclear whether the painting sustained long-term damage. The group later confirmed via a post on Twitter that the mixture was mashed potatoes. The activists also glued themselves to the wall below the painting that was part of Monet’s “Haystacks” series.

