- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday at the second rape trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. Masterson is charged with raping three women at his Los Angeles home between 2001 and 2003. Attorneys for both sides rested their cases Friday. Masterson’s first trial ended in a mistrial in December. Jurors were hopelessly deadlocked on all three counts. The 47-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty. He could get 45 years in prison if convicted on all three counts. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller will be first to give a closing argument in court Tuesday morning.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Striking members of the Writers Guild of America have said they will not picket next month’s Tony Award telecast, clearing a thorny issue facing show organizers and opening the door for some sort of Broadway razzle-dazzle. The union last week denied a request by Tony organizers to have a waiver for their June 11 glitzy live telecast, and it reiterated that in a statement late Monday. But the guild gave hope that some sort of Tony show might go on, saying organizers “are altering this year’s show to conform with specific requests from the WGA, and therefore the WGA will not be picketing the show.”
- New York Daily News - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The weekend is over, and The Weeknd might be, too. The singer born Abel Tesfaye switched social media profiles to show his birth name rather than the stage name he previously vowed to “kill.”
- By TERESA M. WALKER - AP Sports Writer
-
Ja Morant still had his endorsement deals Monday. His latest gun video on social media is costing him plenty in public relations currency, but he hasn't lost any money because of it. That could change any day. Once again, Morant is in limbo. He's awaiting the outcome of yet another NBA investigation into what could end up becoming a cataclysmic off-court decision. The clock is ticking with Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for June 1. Commissioner Adam Silver traditionally holds a news conference before the Finals. Morant's status will be a big topic as league officials gather information about the latest off-court issue involving Morant and possible firearms.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — When Troy Aikman heard the news that the actual "Cheers" set was at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, he knew he had to check it out.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kelly Clarkson received praise and calls for “full accountability” from viewers after she addressed recent allegations of a toxic workplace environment from current and former employees of her daytime talk show.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Out of the hospital and already taking on new projects, Jamie Foxx shows no signs of slowing down.
Harry and Meghan grabbed sushi with Gwyneth Paltrow: Sharing tips on testifying in court? Being lifestyle influencers?
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first public appearance since he attended King Charles III’s coronation, the renegade royals met up for a power sushi dinner this past weekend with Montecito neighbors Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz, Page Six reported.
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
Country music superstar Reba McEntire has signed on to be a coach for season 24 of NBC’s mega-popular “The Voice.”
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Toward the end of "Monica," the titular character's brother looks over to her and mentions he still doesn't know much about her life. The audience doesn't know that much more about Monica either, but these details are unimportant in this quietly powerful film.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
When you grew up absolutely devouring all things MTV, you knew which programs featured regular cut-ins for MTV News and which ones didn't. This one typically didn't.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Taylor Swift might have had a brief moment of "Bad Blood" during a concert over the weekend.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Martha Stewart is making history as a cover model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
- By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press
-
A couple who looks for prophecies on the eggshells of red-winged blackbirds. A veteran whose PTDS is triggered by Fourth of July fireworks. A woman stricken with guilt because she stole a Reese’s peanut butter cup from a kindly gas station owner as a child. These are just a few of the unforgettable characters in Jolene McIlwain’s outstanding debut collection of short fiction, “Sidle Creek.” Associated Press reviewer Ann Levin says the 22 linked stories evoke the beautiful but bruised landscape of rural western Pennsylvania, where the author grew up. Published by Melville House, “Sidle Creek” will be released on Tuesday.
- By CHINEDU ASADU - Associated Press
-
A Nigerian Afrobeat star has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer in the commercial hub of Lagos. Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said Kuti was arrested and detained at the police headquarters in the city after turning himself in. Viral videos had shown the Afrobeat star — the son of Nigerian musical icon and political agitator Fela — pushing a police officer along a major road in Lagos on Saturday. Kuti later tweeted that the officer in question “tried to kill me and my family." Nigeria’s police chief ordered an investigation into the incident.
EU backs Microsoft buying Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard. But the $69B deal is still at risk
- By KELVIN CHAN - AP Business Writer
-
The European Union has approved Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard. The EU said Monday that it decided the deal won’t stifle competition for popular console titles like Call of Duty and accepted the U.S. tech company’s remedies to boost competition in cloud gaming. But the blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy because British regulators have rejected it and U.S. authorities are trying to thwart it. The all-cash deal announced more than a year ago has been scrutinized by regulators worldwide over fears that it would give Microsoft and its Xbox console control of Activision’s hit franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
The Iranian writer, journalist and human rights activist Narges Mohammadi will be honored at this week’s PEN America Literary Gala. Mohammadi, currently jailed for “spreading propaganda,” is to receive the 2023 PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award. Mohammadi’s husband, the journalist and activist Taghi Rahmani, will accept the prize on her behalf. The PEN gala will take place Thursday night at the American Museum of Natural History, with fellow honorees including “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, winner of the PEN/Audible Literary Service Award.
- By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER - Associated Press
-
Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole has written a new book about his baseball team. “Banana Ball” explores the origins of the Georgia-based ballclub that became a national phenomenon with its unique and cheeky style of playing the game. Associated Press reviewer Mike Householder writes that “Banana Ball” provides an engaging look at the team’s founding and its “fans first, entertain always” philosophy, but it comes across as too much of a 200-odd-page advertisement. According to Householder, the book really scores when it focuses on Cole’s personal backstory as well as his early days of trying to build the Banana empire.
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of May 21-27 include model Naomi Campbell, actor-comedian Mike Myers and singer Patti LaBelle. “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler turns 37, singer Maxwell hits 50 and singer Jewel reaches 49. Other celebs with big days include actor Priscilla Presley, “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone and singer Lauryn Hill. Singer Stevie Nicks turns 75, actor Pam Grier hits 74 and singer Lenny Kravitz is 59. Birthday wishes also are appropriate for actor Helena Bonham Carter, actor Todd Bridges of “Diff’rent Strokes” and actor Louis Gossett Jr.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
There is no show on television quite like "A Black Lady Sketch Show." Now in its fourth season, Robin Thede's fearless comedy series slices and dices pop culture, race issues, dating woes, feminism, religion and more into 30-minute blasts of fantastically twisted humor.
- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Let's just talk about the kids first. Because that's what everyone knows about Nick Cannon — he has a lot of kids. He's fathered 12 — five of whom are less than 1 year old — with six women.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
-
We could easily come up with a roundup of amazing Mike Campbell moments to be found on Tom Petty albums — with the thrilling closing guitar solo on “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” of course, topping the list.
Ruston Kelly's new album isn't really about his divorce from Kacey Musgraves: 'It's self-help rock, I guess'
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ruston Kelly knows it sounds crazy — that it "kind of teeters on the edge of being unbelievable," as he puts it.
