- By SUSAN HAIGH - Associated Press
-
The shingled one-room structure where Arthur Miller worked at his home in Connecticut, from 1958 until his death in 2005, has been sitting behind the Roxbury town hall. His daughter Rebecca Miller and a group of residents are trying to raise $1 million to renovate the 300-square-foot structure and move it to the grounds of a local public library, where it will become a focal point of the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer's legacy. However, the group has so far raised less than $20,000 and the town needs the building moved. It's currently sitting in a parking lot used by the highway department.
'Sopranos' star Michael Imperioli forbids 'bigots and homophobes' from watching his movies and shows
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Michael Imperioli is taking a stand against the Supreme Court, which ruled Friday that conservative Christians have a right to refuse some business services to same-sex couples.
- By LOUISE DIXON - Associated Press
-
Better known as Sudan Archives, Brittney Denise Parks is an avant-garde violinist and singer-songwriter who describes her style as “fiddle soft punk.” Last week, she made her debut at the Glastonbury music festival in the U.K. After a shaky start, the packed crowd danced around in the afternoon sun as she rapped and played the violin in a corset of red leather belts and buckles, cowboy boots, violin bow strapped to her back like Robin Hood. She spoke to The Associated Press about exploring non-Western string traditions, unconventional pop and R&B melodies as well as rap.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Moviegoers were only moderately interested in going to the theater to say goodbye to Harrison Ford’s archaeologist character in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Ticket sale estimates released by studios Sunday came in on the lower end of projections with $60 million from 4,600 North American theaters in its opening weekend. Including $70 million from international showings in 52 markets, “Dial of Destiny” celebrated a $130 million global opening. The film, which is the last time Harrison Ford will play Indiana Jones, easily earned the No. 1 spot, followed by “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Elemental.” But with a reported $250 million production budget, “Indiana Jones's” launch was decidedly underwhelming.
- By JIM SALTER - Associated Press
-
The Fourth of July is Americana at its core: parades and cookouts and cold beer and, of course, fireworks. Those pyrotechnics also make it an especially dangerous holiday, typically resulting in more than 10,000 trips to the emergency room. Yet fireworks remain at the center of Independence Day, a holiday 247 years in the making. The holiday celebrates the Second Continental Congress’ unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, a document announcing the colonies’ separation from Great Britain. One year later, according to the Library of Congress, a spontaneous celebration in Philadelphia marked the anniversary of American independence. But across the burgeoning nation, observations of the holiday didn’t become commonplace until after the War of 1812.
- By The Associated Press
-
There is something for everyone at the movies this summer, both in theaters and streaming at home. The summer movie season goes into high-drive in July, with the debut of the seventh “Mission: Impossible” (July 12) movie followed by the “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” showdown on July 21. Not that you have to choose one or the other — as Tom Cruise said on Twitter, “I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than the one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.” August also promises a new take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and introduces a new DC superhero, Blue Beetle.
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
-
Britain's press watchdog has found a column in the The Sun tabloid about hatred for Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, was sexist. The December opinion piece by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson inspired a record number of complaints to the Independent Press Standards Organisation. The group said it required The Sun to inform readers of its finding. The newspaper put a note on its front page Saturday directing readers to the report where Clarkson's column typically appears. Clarkson, who hosts motoring show “The Grand Tour” on Amazon, previously apologized and said he was horrified to cause so much hurt. The newspaper also apologized.
