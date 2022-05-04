- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Gary Oldman might just take his Oscar and run.
- Stephen Schaefer - Boston Herald (TNS)
Caroline Cory has been entranced by what was flying so quickly by in the skies. “Since I was 5 years old,” said the producer-director of the UFO documentary “A Tear in the Sky.”
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Melissa Talmadge Cox knew Grandpa Buster had made a bunch of silent movies long before she was born, but it wasn’t until after Buster Keaton died and Cox was in college that she saw one.
Suburban author pens illustrated homage to Patrick Swayze with ‘Essential Teachings from the Master of the Mullet’
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.”
- Glenn C. Altschuler - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: An informative biography of Alexis De Tocqueville, whose analysis of liberty, equality and democracy has remained influential for almost 200 years.
- Dannye Romine Powell - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte’s Judy Goldman grew up Judy Kurtz in Rock Hill, South Carolina, a privileged child on a street of manicured lawns and camellia bushes.
- Trisha Collopy - Star Tribune (TNS)
In her first novel for adults, Kelly Barnhill reimagines a world where women face 1950s-style constraints, and find a path out.
- Carolina A. Miranda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
DENVER — Though he may be renowned for lobbing vulgar insults, the barb that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva directed at Supervisor Hilda Solis in July 2020 left even longtime observers stunned. Solís had made comments critical of systemic racism by police toward people of color. …
- Connie Ogle - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A murdered Australian pickpocket pines for his pregnant wife in this satire of mortality and the afterlife.
- Claude Peck - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: In his engrossing second novel, Hernan Diaz gives us four versions of the life of an early capitalist.
- Chris Barsanti - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: Three books on the craft of writing teach, inspire and sometimes amuse.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Dozens of stars of musical theater gathered at a London theatre for a celebration titled “Old Friends” to raise money for the Stephen Sondheim Foundation, which will benefit young composers. Judi Dench received given a standing ovation for “Send in The Clowns." The 74-year-old Bernadette Peters bent over with her back to the audience and with her head between her legs blasted her trumpet to “You Gotta Get A Gimmick.” Petula Clark, 89, belted out “I’m Still Here.” And Imelda Staunton set off a huge ovation with “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.”
- By The Associated Press
This year’s Met Gala earned a record $17.4 million, museum officials said Tuesday. The annual gala is a fundraiser for the self-funding Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The money pay for operating the institute and putting on annual blockbuster exhibits like the current “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” which was launched at the gala Monday night and opens to the public May 7. That exhibit is part of a broader two-part exhibit exploring the roots of American fashion. Monday’s gala brought together about 400 guests — some of the biggest names from fashion, entertainment, sports and beyond.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
Mark your calendars, celebrity civil suit fans.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host Jimmy Kimmel is handing over hosting duties to comedian Mike Birbiglia for a few days as he recovers from COVID-19.
- By LOUISE DIXON - Associated Press
Ukrainian band Antytila has collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a single for charity. The song is a reworked version of Sheeran's hit single “2step.'' Antytila frontman Taras Topolia has added a new verse and created a video to promote the remix. Topolia says he wanted the lyrics to explain ‘how it was the first day of the war for me and for millions of Ukrainians." Antytila formed a friendship with Sheeran via social media, after they tweeted the British singer-songwriter ahead of his performance at “Concert for Ukraine” in the U.K. in April. Sheeran invited Antytila to team up with him on “2step" after they were unable to perform remotely at that concert. The new "2step’' was released Monday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Right before Amber Heard’s team began presenting its case Tuesday, a Virginia judge denied a request made by her attorneys to dismiss Johnny Depp’s defamation case against her.
- By The Associated Press
The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 5/01/2022
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
Johnny Depp’s legal team rested its case in the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday.
Dave Coulier would revive ‘Full House’ again ‘in a heartbeat,’ has plan for Bob Saget’s Danny Tanner
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Don’t rule out more “Full House” revival episodes.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Bill Gates admitted to “causing a lot of pain to my family” exactly one year after he and Melinda French Gates announced they were divorcing following 27 years of marriage.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Fashion’s biggest night out was also a big night for reflection.