Russian pop star's war criticism stirs vigorous debate
Russian pop star's war criticism stirs vigorous debate

  • By ANDREW KATELL - Associated Press

A Russian mega-pop star’s criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has set off intense reactions on social media. It also is posing a critical question: Will her disapproving Instagram post mark a turning point in Russian public opinion? At the risk of being branded a traitor, Russian singer Alla Pugacheva used her famous voice to describe the homeland that gave her its highest civilian honors as “a pariah” and said its soldiers were dying for “illusory goals.” The 73-year-old Pugacheva is the most prominent Russian celebrity to question the war, and her post threatened to undo months of carefully crafted propaganda.

‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed to be released, conviction tossed
'Serial' case: Adnan Syed to be released, conviction tossed

  • By BRIAN WITTE - Associated Press

A Baltimore judge has ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed’s conviction for a1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.” Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ordered that Syed’s conviction be vacated and approved the release of the now-41-year-old who has spent more than two decades behind bars. Syed has always maintained that he never killed his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. The case received widespread attention in 2014 when “Serial” focused on Lee’s killing and raised doubts about some of the evidence prosecutors had used. Last week, prosecutors filed a motion saying that a lengthy investigation had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the 2000 conviction of Syed.

Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, drug charges
Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, drug charges

  • By JANET McCONNAUGHEY - Associated Press

The Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman at his Louisiana home and of possessing several drugs. Attorney Joel Pearce says the 51-year-old performer whose given name is Michael Tyler is innocent of all charges. Tyler entered the pleas on Monday in Ascension Parish court in Gonzales. Pearce says he has not been able to get copies of the two indictments, but they were read in court. Pearce says the next hearing is on Oct. 17, and prosecutors said they plan to bring up Tyler's 2003 guilty plea to sexual battery as evidence of prior crimes.

‘Good Night, Oscar’ with Sean Hayes is headed to Broadway

  • Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — The smash hit Goodman Theatre production of “Good Night, Oscar” is headed to Broadway in the spring with most of its original Chicago cast — including its acclaimed star, Sean Hayes, likely to be a formidable contender in the upcoming awards season.

Q&A: Amanda Gorman talks UN poem, fame, future presidency

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

When poet Amanda Gorman was invited to read a newly developed poem at the U.N. General Assembly, the young sensation took a deep look at how societal issues like hunger and poverty have impacted Earth’s preservation. Gorman wanted to express the impact of unity through her poetic words on the opening day of the 77th session Monday in New York. The 24-year-old created the poem titled “An Ode We Owe” in hopes of bringing all nations together to tackle various issues of disparity along with preserving the planet. In an interview with The Associated Press, she says the world's problems may seem monumental, but they're “too large to be stepped away from.”

Review: 'Less Is Lost,' a funny and affecting U.S. road trip
Review: 'Less Is Lost,' a funny and affecting U.S. road trip

  • By ANITA SNOW - Associated Press

Andrew Sean Greer’s “Less Is Lost” is the highly anticipated follow up to his 2018 Pulitzer Prize winning novel “Less,” a satire about an American abroad who travels the globe from Mexico to Germany to Japan to avoid going to an ex-boyfriend’s wedding. Like that earlier novel, which was lauded for its musical prose, “Less is Lost” is affecting and funny. This time, gay middle-aged author Arthur Less has launched a road trip across the United States in a van, stopping at literary gigs to raise enough money to pay a decade of back rent on his late lover’s home.

'I didn't want to miss it': Royal funeral on global live TV
'I didn't want to miss it': Royal funeral on global live TV

  • By NICHOLAS PAPHITIS - Associated Press

In movie theatres and pubs, on giant screens and smartphones, people watched and pundits droned on as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London flooded the airwaves live across time zones and continents. On the other side of the English Channel in staunchly republican France, broadcasters scrapped normal programming to carry up to 12 hours of live footage Monday. Sipping her drink in an English pub in Paris, Martine Paranthoen said she had “a little bit of a tight heart ... because for me the queen was immortal.” In South Africa, some of the coverage was accompanied by discussions on how — or even whether — the queen's life should be celebrated in the former British colony.

Review: A war story, 'Mosquito Bowl' defines courage, duty
Sports
AP

Review: A war story, 'Mosquito Bowl' defines courage, duty

  • By DOUGLASS K. DANIEL - Associated Press

A new story from the annals of World War II is titled “The Mosquito Bowl.” The author, Buzz Bissinger, is known for his bestseller about high school football, “Friday Night Lights.” In “The Mosquito Bowl,” Bissinger writes about five top college football players who find themselves in a pickup game on the insect-infested island of Guadalcanal in 1944. They are among the U.S. Marines training for the bloody invasion of Okinawa. In a review for The Associated Press, Douglass K. Daniel says “The Mosquito Bowl” explores the hearts and souls of those who risked everything for their country, men defining some of the qualities that have made America great.

Immersive Claude Monet exhibit planned for NYC this fall
Immersive Claude Monet exhibit planned for NYC this fall

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Acres of water lilies will bloom on Wall Street this fall, at least digitally. A massive, immersive exhibition celebrating French artist Claude Monet will make its U.S. debut in downtown New York starting in November, promising a multisensory experience putting visitors virtually inside his iconic flowers. “Monet’s Garden: The Immersive Experience” will splash the Impressionist pioneer’s paintings across walls and floors of a spacious, one-time bank building and boost the immersiveness by adding scents, music and narration in multiple languages. The exhibit begins Nov. 1 at the Seamen’s Bank Building at 30 Wall Street and runs until Jan. 8.

