- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Russell Simmons' daughters and ex-wife have taken to Instagram with claims that the music mogul has been emotionally abusive and increasingly volatile.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Linda Hamilton is trading in terminators for whatever Dungeons & Dragons monster will next come to life in Hawkins, Indiana.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
If you've seen any of the year's big movies, you may notice a recurring theme: None of them seem to know how to end.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Former castmates of “The Sopranos” star James Gandolfini paid tribute as Monday marked the 10-year anniversary of the actor’s death.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced the birth of their first child together over the weekend in a Father’s Day celebration post. This is Anthony’s seventh child.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
How do you convey how thankful you are for everything your parents have done for you?
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor and musician Cody Longo died in Austin, Texas, earlier this year, reportedly of chronic alcohol use.
- AP
Pop star Bebe Rexha says she's OK after being hit in the face and injured by a cellphone hurled from the audience at a hometown show in New York City. In a TikTok video Monday, she showed her bruised and bandaged eye and sang, “I'm good, yeah, I'm feelin' all right.” It's a line from “I’m Good (Blue),” her recent hit with DJ David Guetta. Police say Rexha was on stage at Manhattan's Pier 17 rooftop venue when the phone was thrown Sunday night. A 27-year-old man is awaiting arraignment after being arrested on an assault charge.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
With temperatures rising, Milan designers focused on fluidity in dressing, allowing the body to move without constrictions. With one notable dissenter Monday, runways offered thigh-revealing Bermuda shorts for men as an alternative to trousers even for city dressing. Gone are the long shorts of streetwear brands. Giorgio Armani eschews shorts for city dressing — saying that they imply beach. Still, he conceded that a front-row influencer wearing Bermuda shorts at his morning show had done so elegantly.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Alexis Michelle, a downtown Manhattan-born drag star, recording artist and activist, is ready for her long-awaited debut at a downtown Manhattan institution.
- Richard Johnson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Vanna White is the 5:1 favorite to succeed Pat Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune,” but there are plenty of other candidates on her heels.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Music producer Quincy Jones was hospitalized over the weekend after having a bad reaction to something he ate, according to a report Sunday.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
In elementary school Christian Cooper found himself in a class that bored him to death. Little did he know that that class would spawn a lifetime passion and even a TV show.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
At 77, Dolly Parton is singing her heart out and her face off on two new songs from her forthcoming debut rock album.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Pop star Bebe Rexha was hospitalized after a concertgoer allegedly hurled a cell phone at her during a New York City show Sunday night, police said.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Warner Bros. and DC Studios’ “The Flash” opened in first place at the domestic box office over the weekend, grossing $55.1 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
- By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press
A famous Dutch tattoo artist is inking sketches by Rembrandt van Rijn onto the skin of visitors to the building the Golden Age master once called home. Call it high art to body art. The Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam has transformed one of its rooms into a tattoo parlor for a residency it calls “A Poor Man’s Rembrandt.” It features Henk Schiffmaker and other top Amsterdam tattoo artists for a week starting Monday. For between about 50 euros and 250 euros ($54 - $270), visitors can get their own permanent reminder of Rembrandt. It's also a way of attracting new visitors to the historic house and getting people closer to the artist.
- BERLIN
Writer Salman Rushdie has been awarded a prestigious German prize for his literary work and for his resolve and positive attitude in the face of constant danger. The Peace Prize of the German Book Trade said the British-American author would receive the award in Frankfurt on Oct. 22. The jury said that Rushdie's writing “combines narrative vision with constant literary innovation, humor and wisdom." It added that “he describes the force with which violent regimes destroy whole societies, but also the indestructibility of the individual’s spirit of resistance.” Last August, Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly while on stage at a literary festival in New York state. Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had issued a decree in 1989 calling for Rushdie’s death.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Nikki Rodriguez wants Netflix to renew its fantasy series "Shadow and Bone" — so much so that she has watched its second season 15 times.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
I often tell my film criticism students, as they prepare to review a new movie, that it's always helpful to familiarize yourself with a director's past work. That might sound like fairly obvious advice, but it's worth reinforcing for someone not accustomed to watching movies through the lens…
- Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — It's important to be honest, and the stand-up comedian Lewis Black really "didn't do well" during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, by his own account.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series feels almost rooted in reality.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sitting down with Antony Starr, who plays perhaps the most intriguing villain on current television as Homelander on Prime Video's "The Boys," is disconcerting. Homelander is an Aryan super-sociopath, a gleaming Mr. America with a license to kill. Starr, human-sized and chummy, sports fashio…
- Dan DeLuca and Jason Laughlin - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Astrud Gilberto, the singer synonymous with “The Girl From Ipanema,” grew up in Brazil and traveled the world as an ambassador of the gently intoxicating bossa sound created by her first husband, João Gilberto.