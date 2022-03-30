Dennis The Menace

Review: 'The Temps,' by Andrew DeYoung

  • Mark Athitakis - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: Gig workers try to stave off the end of humanity in St. Paul, Minnesota novelist DeYoung's seriocomic second novel.

Readers recommend these mystery novels that are also funny

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

It's a tall order to ask for a mystery novel that's also funny, like wanting a dog who can both fetch and mix a cocktail. But such things do exist (the novels, not the dog, though surely you'll tell me if I'm mistaken), and a number of you responded to my call for recommendations for a crime…

Review: 'Two Storm Wood,' by Philip Gray

  • Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: A compelling historical thriller about a woman who investigates the disappearance of her fiancé at the end of World War I.

Review: 'Ancestor Trouble,' by Maud Newton

  • Katherine A. Powers - Star Tribune (TNS)

NONFICTION: In this entertaining and thought-provoking memoir, Maud Newton probes the relationship between ourselves and our ancestors — starting with her own.

OJ Simpson thinks Will Smith went a little too far

  • Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)

O.J. Simpson says he understands what Will Smith was feeling when he violently lashed out against Chris Rock — but he thinks the “Concussion” actor went too far.

Foo Fighters cancels tour events including Jazz Fest date

  • AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rock band Foo Fighters is canceling all its upcoming tour dates including a scheduled May 1 performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, following the death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Who was in the wrong in the Will Smith slap of Chris Rock? Let’s go to the polls

  • Michael Ordona - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

According to new polling, 3 in 5 Americans disapprove of Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards after a poorly received joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. But there are some groups that think Rock was “more wrong” than Smith in the altercation at the…

EXPLAINER: Alopecia 'strips people of their identity'

  • By LINDSAY WHITEHURST - Associated Press

Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that affects millions of people around the world. But to many women — and to Black women, in particular — it is much more. It’s about beauty and race, about culture and about the uncertainty that the disorder creates around people’s perception of themselves.