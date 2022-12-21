Dennis The Menace

Review: 'Birds and Us,' by Tim Birkhead

  • Frank Freeman - Star Tribune (TNS)

NONFICTION: An exploration of the fascinating world of birds, chronicling how humans have interacted with them throughout the ages.

Review: The silent film era roars again in 'Babylon'
Review: The silent film era roars again in 'Babylon'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Damien Chazelle’s three-plus hour extravaganza “Babylon” isn’t the dutiful, nostalgic ode you might expect of a Tinseltown period piece. It’s much messier and more interesting than that, Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle writes in his review. In resurrecting the silent era and the onset of the talkies, “Babylon,” like Stanley Donen’s “Singin’ in the Rain” before it, has trained its focus on a transitional moment in moving images. Here, in unrelenting excess and hedonism, is the manic, madcap energy of the movies and the crushing maw of the medium’s perpetual evolution. “Babylon,” starring Margot Robbie, Diego Calva and Brad Pitt, opens in theaters Friday.

Review: Sarah Polley's 'Women Talking' is a revelation
Review: Sarah Polley’s ‘Women Talking’ is a revelation

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Sarah Polley's film “Women Talking” is an adaptation of a 2018 book by Miriam Toews, which was itself inspired by a real story out of a Mennonite community in Bolivia in which several men were convicted for raping more than 100 women and girls, who had little memory of the acts because of the animal tranquilizers used. Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy lead a cast of women debating their options. In her review, Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that it is a beautifully realized, urgent and poignant film. “Women Talking” opens in theaters Friday and is rated PG-13.

Rapper-actor Common revels in his Broadway stage debut
Rapper-actor Common revels in his Broadway stage debut

  • By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press

Rapper and actor Common has made his Broadway debut in the play “Between Riverside and Crazy” and what he sees from the stage is something he never imagined: a multi-cultural audience hanging on to every word. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Stephen Adly Guirgis stars Stephen McKinley Henderson, who plays a former New York City police officer whose 30-year career ended after being shot by a white rookie cop. Common plays his ex-con son struggling to do right by his father. The goal for Common was presenting the character as a “whole person” and not someone discarded by society because he was behind bars or an addict. ”

Review: 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' is purrfectly fun
Review: ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ is purrfectly fun

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Antonio Banderas returns to voice the swashbuckling feline Puss in Boots after 11 years away. In “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” the fairy tale feline finds himself down to his last life and goes searching for a wish to get all nine back. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that Banderas shines again as the overly confident PiB, in a film full vocal talent, including Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman and John Mulaney, and enough clever jokes to provide an entertaining afternoon at the movies. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is rated PG and in theaters nationwide starting Wednesday.

Cuban artists blocked from once-promising NFT trading sites
Cuban artists blocked from once-promising NFT trading sites

  • By MEGAN JANETSKY - Associated Press

Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, have offered Cuban artists a lifeline during the pandemic, which wreaked havoc on the island country's tourism industry and, subsequently, its art sales. The digital images registered on a blockchain and generally purchased with cryptocurrencies have offered them a way to profit from their art on an international stage with few speech restrictions due to the medium’s decentralized nature. But some of the key platforms where NFTs are traded have delisted the accounts of certain artists from Cuba and other places that face U.S. sanctions, often with little or no explanation as to why.

'Babylon' review: Damien Chazelle's latest takes excess to a new level

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

Damien Chazelle's sprawling "Babylon" is the flip side to his 2016 hit "La La Land." Both are movies about movies, set primarily in Los Angeles and focus on characters who dream. But where "La La Land" was all lightness, a gentle valentine to love and hope and the larger-than-life way that m…