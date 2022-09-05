The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
The Venice Film Festival is buzzing with anticipation for Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which is having its world premiere Monday night a the Venice International Film Festival. There’s the eagerness for the film itself, a mid-century styled psychological thriller. There’s also the arrival of Harry Styles, whose otherworldly fame and following may make the Timothée Chalamet mania seen on Friday seem downright quaint. But it seems the most breathlessly awaited event is the film’s press conference Monday afternoon. Rumored behind-the-scenes drama in the making of the film has exploded in the past few weeks and many wonder if the press conference will answer lingering questions.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
Lee You-mi of “Squid Game” along with Colman Domingo, Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane were best guest actor winners at Sunday’s creative arts Emmy Awards. The honors were announced at the two-part weekend ceremony, which on Saturday had yielded multiple trophies for the special “Adele: One Night Only” and the documentary “The Beatles: Get Back.” Each won five trophies. “Euphoria,” “Stranger Things” and “The White Lotus” emerged as Sunday’s big winners, also winning a quintet of trophies apiece. The creative arts awards are a precursor to the main Emmy ceremony that will air at 8 p.m. EDT Sept. 12 on NBC. The host is “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson.
Maren Morris raises $100K for LGBTQ causes with ‘Lunatic’ shirts after Tucker Carlson insult amid Brittany Aldean feud
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean’s feud has hit Fox News, but the country music star is using the headlines to do some good.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The late Chadwick Boseman, former president Barack Obama and Beatles icons Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were all winners during Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Taylor Hawkins’ 16-year-old son, Shane Hawkins, honored his late father Saturday night with a powerful performance of the Foo Fighters anthem “My Hero.”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
It was a tough weekend for The Weeknd.
- AP
-
The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Southern California after losing his voice during a mid-song performance. The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song “Can’t Feel My Face” before he abruptly stopped his show Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He then walked off stage, eventually returned and told the audience he lost his voice. While onstage, the Weeknd apologized for canceling the show and promised the audience a refund. The Weeknd went on social media to explain that he’s devastated after his “voice went out” during the first song. His next tour date is scheduled for Sept. 22 in Toronto.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Brendan Fraser is having a moment at the Venice International Film Festival. The once ubiquitous movie star of “The Mummy” franchise and “George of the Jungle” had, in the last decade, had backed away from the spotlight. But Fraser is charting what could be a major comeback starting with his transformative role in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” which has its world premiere Sunday night at the festival. In the film, Fraser plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher with a kind soul who weighs 600 pounds. It already has pundits predicting Oscar nominations, but Fraser said he is just “trying to stay in today."
- Flint McColgan - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
BOSTON — Music legend Prince has been dead for more than six years, but a battle continues to rage over an EP of five gospel-inflected blues tracks that his estate says were wrongfully released a year after his death.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Telluride, Colo. — Maybe chalk it up to the altitude sickness, but I’m having trouble imagining a more whiplash-inducing double bill than Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” and Alejandro G. Inarritu’s “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” two of the first movies to screen at this year…
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Amazon Studios on Saturday said its much-anticipated series, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," broke viewership records, with more than 25 million people tuning in to watch on the first day.
Report from 2022 Venice Film Festival: Cate Blanchett excels in 'Tar,' while ‘White Noise’ and ‘Bardo’ struggle as much as their characters
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
VENICE, Italy — When we meet the imperious, exacting maestro played with thrilling command by Cate Blanchett in Todd Field’s film “Tar,” Lydia Tar has climbed every mountain to conquer her own personal summit of fame.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Laura Poitras' Nan Goldin documentary "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” is having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, where it is part of the main competition slate. Poitras, before the premiere, thanked the festival for recognizing that “documentary is cinema.” Goldin, an American photographer, risked her position in the art world to protest museums around the world accepting donations from the Sackler family, a name that has become synonymous with Purdue Pharma, the company that developed OxyContin, a widely prescribed and widely abused painkiller. Neon will release the film to coincide with a retrospective of Goldin’s work which opens Oct. 29 at Moderna Museet in Stockholm.
