- By BEATRICE DUPUY - Associated Press
The revolutionary artistry of the late French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler is now on display at the Brooklyn Museum. The traveling exhibit “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” kicked off its fifth stop with an opening celebration Tuesday night featuring the likes of Kylie Jenner and Julia Fox. In an ushering of the new guard, Mugler's newest creative director Casey Cadwallader guided Jenner as the pair gazed upon the complexities of Mugler's futuristic designs. Mugler himself died in January at the age of 73. The exhibit opens to the public Friday and runs through May 7.
Grammy would put Viola Davis in coveted ‘EGOT’ category if she wins for narrating memoir ‘Finding Me’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Viola Davis’ first time up at the Grammys could land her in the EGOT pantheon.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Andy Cohen has renewed his deal at Sirius XM.
‘Leverage: Redemption’ review: Season 2 has more capers, implausible schemes and a hefty serving of karmic justice for the rich
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The scammers keep scamming. And so the hackers, cat burglars and con artists of the Leverage crew have saddled up once again to balance the scales. Back for a second season on Amazon’s Freevee, the team on “Leverage: Redemption” stares corruption jauntily in the eye and says: Make my day.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Tribit StormBox Blast speaker: With the holidays coming up I will be highlighting gift ideas over the next few weeks, starting with this very fine portable speaker from Tribit.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Nipsey Hussle's incredible life will be the focus of an upcoming docuseries.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It's official: Mariah Carey can't be the only artist to wear the "Queen of Christmas" crown.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
In the summer of 1997, audiences in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre saw something no one had ever seen before: leaping antelopes, fluttering birds and elephants lumbering through the orchestra seats. It was “The Lion King,” and it would soon transfer to Broadway and start a stunning run that regularly lands it among the weekly top earners and becomes young people’s introduction to theater. It turns 25 years old on Broadway this month. Part of its longevity is due to the movie tie-in, simple-to-understand story, family-friendly themes and the fact that it’s a spectacle not dependent on big-name stars.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Elegance Bratton was 16 years old when his mother kicked him out of the house for being gay. After 10 years living homeless in New York, Bratton joined the Marines, hoping to win back his mother's affection. There, he was repeatedly abused but also found a sense of purpose and a soldierly camaraderie that transcends social divisions. In his first feature film, Bratton has turned his story into the acclaimed drama “The Inspection,” starring Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union. After playing some of the top film festivals, “The Inspection” will be released in select theaters Friday by A24 and expand further in coming weeks.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs Saturday night on HBO. The telecast comes two weeks after the recording of the induction of Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Eminem, Dolly Parton and many others at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Memorable moments included Judas Priest making metalheads of almost everyone in the room as they brought former members back for a set of songs. John Mellencamp spoke out against antisemitism in a rousing speech inducting lawyer Allen Grubman. Duran Duran began the night's performances with a technical glitch that forced them to start over on their 1982 hit “Girls on Film.”
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
An early 20th century weekly comic strip created by Winsor McCay about Little Nemo’s dream world and adventures provides the very loose inspiration for Netflix’s latest big budget spectacle, “Slumberland.” Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that “Slumberland” is not a terrible movie and it may very well spark your imagination or tug at your heartstrings. But, Bahr says, it also could have been so much more had it not gotten so bogged down in its own superfluous flash, which, by the end, just feels exhausting. Rated PG, Slumberland is on Netflix Friday.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
PBS says that Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz will replace Judy Woodruff on the public broadcaster's nightly “NewsHour” show. Woodruff is stepping down from anchoring at the end of the year. Nawaz has been a ‘NewsHour’ reporter since 2018 and is Woodruff's primary substitute. Bennett has anchored the show's weekend version since jumping over from NBC News earlier this year. PBS portrays it as a generational change at the buttoned-up newscast, which is seeking new viewers on various social media platforms. The 75-year-old Woodruff is not retiring. She's embarking on a two-year reporting project to explore the causes of and potential solutions for America's divisions.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - Associated Press
For the film buff in your life, there are plenty of gift options that go beyond a ticket to the movies. Those in Los Angeles, or planning a trip to Hollywood, might enjoy a ticket to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to check out Bruce the shark from “Jaws." Or maybe a festival pass for the TCM Classic Film Festival in April. There's also an illustrated coffee-table book about the best moments in Oscars fashion, a subscription to one of the best film podcasts out there, a new LP of the music of “The Godfather” trilogy and a 4K UHD of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
The holiday season tends to bring a rush of Serious Movies — prestige projects with Academy Awards buzz all over them — sprinkled with a handful of just-for-fun romps. 2022 is no exception, and those venturing out to the multiplexes this season will find everything from a Steven Spielberg or…
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If it seems as if Tanya Tucker has been around forever, she has — by popular music standards, anyway. But after 22 studio albums in about 25 years through 1997, she released just one in 2002, another in 2009, then not another for 10 years. That's when Brandi Carlile stepped in.
- Peter Larsen and Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
After 12 years, 11 seasons, and 177 episodes, “The Walking Dead” comes to its end on Sunday.
Ranking the Marvel 50: The bad, the good, ‘Wakanda Forever’ and the movie for people who think they hate superhero movies
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
What we have here is a ranking of every single TV show and movie that’s a part of the 14-year-old Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will continue long enough to bury you and me. I’m doing this because it’s an online rite of passage to rank Marvel. Also, because I’m correct. What follows is th…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 7:
- Connie Ogle - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — Writer Jonathan Escoffery left Miami 11 years ago, but the city, as it often does, lingers in his memory. Partly because he still has family in town. Partly because his feelings about growing up as the son of Jamaican immigrants in Cutler Ridge, now Cutler Bay, are complicated.
- Kevin Canfield - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: A breezy, entertaining look at the similarities between two artistic greats, a 19th-century Brit and a 20th-century Minnesotan.
- Marion Winik - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: A fascinating biography of the prize-winning Australian author of "The Great Fire."
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A brilliant multilayered novel about a woman who plays a dangerous game with a psychotherapist in 1960s London.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
- Michael Kleber-Diggs - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: A vivid and varied collection of short essays and poems by notable Black writers.