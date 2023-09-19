Rap superstar Travis Scott is being questioned in a deposition he's giving in connection with hundreds of lawsuits filed against him and others over the deaths and injuries at the 2021 Astroworld festival. Two people with knowledge about the litigation say Scott was questioned in Houston on Monday during a deposition that could take several days to complete. This was the first time Scott was questioned by attorneys for those who have filed lawsuits since a crowd surge at his November 2021 concert killed 10 festivalgoers. Scott’s deposition comes as a judge earlier this year scheduled the first trial from the lawsuits for May 6, 2024.