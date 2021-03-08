- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — It wasn’t “You get a car!” but Oprah Winfrey gave TV executive Jesse Collins something equally, if not even more, cool: “You get to produce the Oscars!”
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By The Associated Press
Memorable quotes and major revelations from Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan and Harry, their first since stepping away from royal life:
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — The latest on Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Harry, their first since stepping away from royal life:
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
The musicians who got us through a miserable year will help honor their communities at the Grammy Awards next weekend.
- By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Carla Wallenda, a member of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act and the last surviving child of the famed troupe's founder, has died at the age of 85.
Christian Grey is tying up the loose ends of his side of the story this summer. “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as told by Christian” is set to hit shelves on June 1, the publisher said Sunday.
Rita Wilson ‘grateful’ for her health one year after she and husband Tom Hanks were diagnosed with COVID-19
- KATE FELDMAN New York Daily News (TNS)
As the world marks one year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rita Wilson is celebrating that she’s still alive.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and Billie Eilish are set to perform at next week’s Grammy Awards.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Theaters reopening in New York City this weekend did not set the box office on fire. North American theatrical grosses stayed relatively muted, despite some major new releases like Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” and Lionsgate’s Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley action flick “Chaos Walking,” …
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Facing heightened scrutiny arounds its membership and practices, the group behind the Golden Globe Awards says that it is committed to immediate “transformational change” and reforms.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The time has finally come for audiences to hear Meghan and Harry describe the backstory and effects of their tumultuous split from royal life.
ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting on Interstate 85 in suburban Atlanta has claimed the life of a rising Texas rap artist, one of two interstate shootings in the metro area within an hour, authorities said Saturday.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed an emergency order adjusting the minimum distance between performers and audience members that previously challenged the return of productions in Las Vegas.
- Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Several hundred protesters marched Saturday in Barcelona against a Spanish government crackdown following a violent outcry over the imprisonment of Pablo Hasél, an anti-establishment artist.
- By JENNY KANE Reno Gazette Journal
EMPIRE, Nev. (AP) — Each morning, Brandy Wilber wakes up to a sweeping view of the desert and the sound of gypsum being crushed at the plant. This is life in Empire.
- By COLLEEN BARRY AP Fashion Writer
MILAN (AP) — The Milan fashion house Dolce&Gabbana has filed a multimillion-dollar defamation suit in an Italian court against U.S. fashion bloggers who reposted anti-Asian comments attributed to one of the designers that led to a boycott by Asian consumers.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Recording Academy is partnering with Berklee College of Music and Arizona State University to complete a study focused on women's representation in the music industry.
- By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Michael Stanley, a Cleveland-based rocker who with his namesake band reached the Top 40 in the 1980s with the hits “He Can't Love You” and “My Town,” before going on to a long career as a radio disc jockey, has died. He was 72.
- By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who captured hearts at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, posted to social media that she was followed home by a security guard who demanded to know where she lived because she “looked suspicious.”
- By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) —
- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s royal family and television have a complicated relationship.