The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
Rapper Bankroll Freddie is in an Arkansas jail after his arrest on drug and weapons charges. The 27-year-old performer, known offstage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 55 in Marion, Arkansas, almost 20 miles from Memphis, Tennesse. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler says a search of Freddie's truck yielded a gun, 21 pounds of marijuana and 171 grams of the prescription sedative promethazine. He's held in the Crittenden County Detention Center on state drug and weapons charges pending delivery to the FBI on federal charges.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Liz Sheridan, the charming actress best known for her role as Jerry Seinfeld’s adoring TV mom, died early Friday morning. She was 93.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
Liz Sheridan, who played doting mom to Jerry Seinfeld on his hit sitcom, died early Friday. She was 93. Sheridan's longtime representative says the actor died in her sleep from natural causes. Sheridan’s “Seinfeld” role as Helen was her best known but followed decades of work on stage and screen. In the 1970s, she appeared on Broadway in plays and musicals, the latter including “Happy End” with Meryl Streep and “Ballroom.” On TV, she played the pesky neighbor in the comedy “ALF." Liz Sheridan's death came five days after her April 10 birthday. Further details, including where she was living were not provided.
- By ANITA SNOW - Associated Press
-
Gerda Weissmann Klein, a Holocaust survivor and author who wrote about her ordeal and went on to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, will be remembered at a memorial May 1 after her death this month. Klein died April 3 in Phoenix, where she had lived since 1985. She was 97. Klein was born May 8, 1924, in Bielsko, Poland, and was a teenager when the Nazis invaded the country. Her future husband was among American soldiers who liberated the factory where she was held. They settled in Buffalo, New York, where she wrote her autobiography, 'All But My Life."
- By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS - Associated Press
-
Mississippi is ditching a state song that’s based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation. The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace “Go, Mississippi” with a new song, “One Mississippi.” The change happens July 1 — two years after Mississippi retired a Confederate-themed state flag. “Go, Mississippi" has been the state song since 1962, using uses Ross Barnett's 1959 campaign tune with different lyrics. “One Mississippi” is written by country singer and songwriter Steve Azar, who's a Mississippi native. It uses familiar images, including magnolia trees, fried catfish, hurricanes and kudzu.
- By KATHY McCORMACK - Associated Press
-
A lawyer for Pamela Smart, a former high school employee convicted of recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband, is asking New Hampshire’s highest court to order a state council to hold a hearing on her request to reduce her life-without-parole sentence. The 54-year-old Smart has been in prison more than 30 years and and now has to go through New Hampshire’s Executive Council for any change on her sentence. The council rejected her request for a hearing on March 23, the third time it has done so. Lawyer Mark Sisti said that refusal “is tantamount to a sentence of extermination." He's asked the court's permission to argue the case.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Cardi B and Offset are riding the happy wave.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Alec Baldwin knows he and wife Hilaria have a lot of kids — but that isn't stopping them.
- By The Associated Press
-
This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Bonnie Raitt, Bob Odenkirk starts the long farewell season of “Better Call Saul” and “The Batman,” the biggest box-office hit so far this year, lands Monday on HBO Max. Timed to Earth Day, the Walt Disney Co. will debut “Polar Bear,” a documentary that follows a mother polar bear and her cubs. HBO’s dark comedy “Barry” returns for its pandemic-delayed third season while Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris star in “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” a series reworked from the 1976 film starring David Bowie.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Broadway theatergoers will have to keep their masks up through at least May 31, the Broadway League said Friday. The announcement comes as the United States deals with a COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline. One policy change is that Broadway theaters will soon leave vaccination checks up to theater owners. The Shubert Organization, which owns 17 theaters, said it will not require proof of vaccination from patrons starting May 1. The Broadway League will announce future masking protocols in May. Broadway’s mask and vaccination policy has been in place since July 30, 2021.
- By KEN RITTER - Associated Press
-
The Nevada Supreme Court has upheld a jury’s findings that illusionist David Copperfield and the MGM Grand weren't financially responsible for a British tourist’s injuries during a Las Vegas Strip show in 2013. Gavin Cox and his wife accused the multimillionaire magician, the hotel and business entities of causing permanent brain injuries to Cox when he fell while participating in an onstage vanishing act. A jury in May 2018 found Cox responsible for his own injuries and he received no monetary damages. The state high court said Thursday it was OK that jurors were shown surveillance video of Cox walking his dog outside court.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Gilbert Gottfried has been laid to rest.
- Matt Brennan and Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In “Anatomy of a Scandal,” which premiered Friday on Netflix, writer David E. Kelley — and his viewers — return to familiar terrain: the case of a handsome, wealthy man (Rupert Friend), his beautiful blond wife (Sienna Miller), his beautiful brown-haired mistress (Naomi Scott) and the dogged…
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns this weekend in person, but for fans who aren’t heading out to the desert there’s more to watch than ever before on the YouTube livestreams from the desert.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
According to Lizzo, it’s bad-bitch o’clock. (And thick-thirty.) But it’s also nearly summertime, maybe even in the 1970s.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Elijah Kelley will take on his meatiest role to date as the late, great Sammy Davis Jr.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Roar'
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Behold, the monito del monte.