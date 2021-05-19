BEIJING (AP) — Israel’s Embassy in China is protesting what it describes as “blatant anti-Semitism” on a program run by the overseas channel of state broadcaster CCTV discussing the ongoing violence in Gaza and elsewhere.
- By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese nationalism on the internet has a new target: Netflix and its popular Thai drama “Girl from Nowhere.”
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ashley Walters, a former personal assistant to Marilyn Manson, has sued the disgraced musician for sex discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other transgressions.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The CBS comedy “Mom” signed off after eight seasons last week before 6.2 million viewers, the biggest audience of its final season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are under investigation by police in Los Angeles after a sexual abuse allegation.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Charles Grodin, the urbane actor who made his roles as a curmudgeon seem cool, died Tuesday at his home in Connecticut of bone marrow cancer at age 86, leaving behind a catalog of memorable performances and a legacy of lasting activism.
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
- Larry McShane New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Actor Charles Grodin, whose dry wit and everyman persona led to long-running Hollywood success in films like “The Heartbreak Kid” and the unlikely family movie hit “Beethoven,” died peacefully Tuesday at his Connecticut home.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Asian and Pacific Islander representation in Hollywood movies is still abysmal, according to a new report released Tuesday.
- David Matthews New York Daily News (TNS)
For the first time in recorded history, a span of more than 1.1 million days if one were to go back to 1000 BCE, straight white men may not be able to speak freely, if former “News Radio” actor and podcaster Joe Rogan is to be believed.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Drew Barrymore opened up this week about working with disgraced filmmaker Woody Allen in a candid interview with Allen's adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, who has accused her father of sexually abusing her as a child.
- By JEFF ROWE Associated Press
“The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice,” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
It won't take you long to warm to Zack Snyder's “Army of the Dead.” All it took for me was the sight of a zombie Elvis impersonator.
All the movies to look forward to this summer, from ‘In The Heights’ to ‘Black Widow’ to ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
At long last, blockbuster movies are back!
- Tracy Swartz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Chicago is ravaged by war on “The Handmaid’s Tale” — but of course our damn parking meters managed to survive.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bob Garfield, co-host of “On the Media” on WNYC since 2001, has been fired for alleged repeat violations of New York Public Radio’s anti-bullying policy.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Marilyn Monroe is now persona non grata in Palm Springs, California.
Unpredictable and brilliant, Todd Rundgren wrote the playbook for how not to get into the Hall of Fame
- Dan DeLuca The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Back in 2014, when Hall & Oates was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I asked Daryl Hall who first came to mind when he thought of other deserving Philadelphia acts whose achievements had long been ignored.
- By The Associated Press
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
- By The Associated Press
Movies US charts:
- By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chart-topping, platinum-selling country recording artist Jimmie Allen will perform the national anthem at this year's Indianapolis 500.