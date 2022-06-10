- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Questions about the dangers of human tampering with nature have been in the DNA of the “Jurassic Park” films from the start, but they’ve been given a workout in the “Jurassic World” trilogy. Under the stewardship of filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, who directed “Jurassic World” and the new “Jurassic World: Dominion” and co-wrote all three films including “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the dinosaurs have carried plenty of metaphorical baggage on their way to nearly $3 billion in box office. “Dominion" casts dinosaurs around a planet with few safe habitats and rising threats of ecological imbalance. It's currently playing in theaters.
My worst moment: Broadway and ‘Gilded Age’ star Kelli O’Hara talks about a prickly (literally) situation
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Kelli O’Hara is currently filming the second season of HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” where she plays Aurora Fane, the sweetest of the society snobs. “I’m trying to find more ways to be spicy,” said O’Hara, “but I think Aurora is definitely one of those who is trying to play by the rules but not ha…
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — During the early days of the pandemic lockdowns in 2020, Lit began working on new music.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Decked out in a tuxedo that hugged his tall, athletic frame, Matt James looked like a movie star as he embarked on his historic journey on ABC's "The Bachelor." He took a deep, anxious breath as a parade of beautiful women, all vying to be his future bride, arrived.
- Amanda Rosa - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — A hard reggaeton beat blasted through the speakers on the streets of Little Havana’s Calle Ocho as a crowd danced around two local reggaetoneras. It was a standard night of Gay8, the annual LGBTQ festival.
