Dennis The Menace

Dennis The Menace
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Family files missing-persons report for Theophilus London

  • By STEFANIE DAZIO - Associated Press

The family of rapper Theophilus London has filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public’s help to find him. London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to him in July in Los Angeles. That's according to a family statement released Wednesday by Secretly, a music label group that has worked with the rapper. London’s relatives have been trying to determine his whereabouts over the last few weeks and filed a police report earlier this week. An LAPD spokesperson confirmed that a report for London was taken.

‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria's Empress Elisabeth
Ap
AP

‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria's Empress Elisabeth

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Vicky Krieps stars as Empress Elisabeth of Austria in the new film “Corsage,” which was recently shortlisted for an Oscar nomination and is now playing in limited release. But this is not Romy Schneider's Sisi. Krieps and writer-director Marie Kreutzer have reimagined her story, which starts as the empress turns 40, and reflects on women and celebrity. Krieps said Elisabeth was kind of the first celebrity and she channeled her own newfound fame into her understanding of a misunderstood 19th century figure, known for wearing her corset all the time. The filming was difficult but Krieps said watching it gives her goosebumps and feels like liberation.

Ap
AP

Wisconsin radio magnate Duey 'Duke' Wright dies age 83

  • By TRISHA AHMED - Associated Press/Report for America

A Green Bay radio magnate who built Midwest Communications into a multistate operation has died. According to an obituary from Lyndahl Funeral Home, Duey “Duke” Wright passed away on Dec. 21 at age 83. He moved to Green Bay in 1976, expanding Midwest Communications to more than 80 radio stations in nine states. Before his death, Wright was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame for “running a sound business, serving the communities of his radio stations and having fun every step of the way,” according to a video on the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum’s website.

Ap
AP

Top 10 movies of 2022

  • Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)

1. "Women Talking." I worry about the movies tackling beloved books, especially if they're by the great Canadian novelist Miriam Toews. But writer/director Sarah Polley was the ideal person to craft this searing, disarmingly funny tale of abused Mennonite women who think they must choose bet…

New Orleans guitarist Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington dead at 79
Ap
AP

New Orleans guitarist Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington dead at 79

  • The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate

New Orleans music legend Walter “Wolfman” Washington, a cornerstone of the city’s musical nightlife for decades, has died of cancer. He was 79. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports Washington died Dec. 22. He was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in March. Even as he underwent treatment, he continued to perform, including at this year’s French Quarter Festival and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Washington and his band, the Roadmasters, mixed blues, R&B, funk and soul. The guitarist and singer started his career backing New Orleans music legends Irma Thomas, Lee Dorsey and Johnny Adams. Funeral services are scheduled for Jan. 4. at 2 p.m. A benefit concert to help with medical and funeral expenses is planned for Jan. 8.

Ap
AP

'The Eternal Daughter' review: Tilda Swinton is haunting in this elegant ghost story

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

There's always something strangely urgent about Tilda Swinton's performances; she has a way of conveying absolute directness, like there's absolutely nothing between our eyes and her characters' souls. When she weeps, in Joanna Hogg's elegant ghost story "The Eternal Daughter," it's devastat…

Review: A baby for sale in Korean drama ‘Broker’
Ap
AP

Review: A baby for sale in Korean drama ‘Broker’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Hirokazu Kore-eda's newest film “Broker” takes elements of a crime drama and strips them down to their humane core in this odyssey about an underground baby selling operation in Korea starring Song Kang-ho. The slow-burn road trip film finds a few lost souls becoming a makeshift family in an attempt to find a buyer for a baby. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that “Broker” is a reminder that filmmakers looking to explore society’s ills don’t need to make something a misery fest to do so effectively and powerfully. “Broker,” a NEON release in theaters now, is rated R.

Ap
AP

Joe Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dies at 31

  • AP

Musician Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley has died at 31. On Tuesday, Marley’s representative confirmed his death to Rolling Stone but a cause of death has not been disclosed yet. The grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley was born in Jamaica and raised in Miami. Jo Mersa Marley was also a reggae musician who followed in his family’s musical footsteps. His most recent work was his own debut album “Eternal” which was released in 2021. News of Marley’s death elicited mourning on social media, including a post from Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.