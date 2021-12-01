Dennis The Menace

Dennis The Menace
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Best Gift Books to Give 2021: Forget the shortages, there’s something on this list (Marvel, art history, Beatles lyrics, sex advice) for everyone

  • Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

You’ve probably heard that the supply-chain crisis has been particularly hard on bookstores. These next few weeks, the most sought-after titles could be frustratingly sought after, even after you’ve stopped soughting on Christmas Eve. Santa is facing ships stuck outside ports, nonexistent wa…

Ap
AP

Best of Books 2021: In a huge year for publishing, why these 10 stood out

  • Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

When I look over this list of the best books of 2021, I see what’s not there, what didn’t make the final cut and deserved the hosannas. Rebecca Solnit’s discursive biography “Orwell’s Roses.” Clint Smith’s sobering travelogue “How the Word is Passed.” Matt Bell’s climate-change epic “Applese…

Ap
AP

6 books to add to your reading list for December

  • Dorany Pineda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

If you're reading this: Congratulations! You've made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022.

+14
For sale: Rome villa restored by Texas princess auctioned
Ap
AP

For sale: Rome villa restored by Texas princess auctioned

  • By FRANCESCO SPORTELLI and NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A villa in the heart of Rome that features the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio is being put up for auction by court order after the home was restored by its last occupants: a Texas-born princess and her late husband, a member of one of Rome’s aristocratic families.

+9
Case against Jussie Smollett focuses on how 'hoax' unraveled
Ap
AP

Case against Jussie Smollett focuses on how 'hoax' unraveled

  • By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT - Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors' case against Jussie Smollett has focused on how Chicago police say they determined that what they initially believed was a horrific hate crime was actually a fake assault staged by the ex-"Empire" actor with help from two brothers.

Crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others over 'Rust' shooting
Ap
AP

Crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others over 'Rust' shooting

  • By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities pursued new leads Tuesday on possible sources of live ammunition involved in actor Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of a western movie, as they searched the premises of an Albuquerque-based firearms and ammunition supplier.

Gucci heirs says ‘House of Gucci’ narrative is inaccurate
Ap
AP

Gucci heirs says ‘House of Gucci’ narrative is inaccurate

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The Gucci family is not pleased with the depiction of their relatives in the new film “ House of Gucci.” In a statement issued this week, they said the narrative is “anything but accurate” and that the filmmakers did not consult them at all.

+4
Review: Paul Verhoeven gives us nunsense with 'Benedetta'
Ap
AP

Review: Paul Verhoeven gives us nunsense with 'Benedetta'

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Christmas is just around the corner and Paul Verhoeven has left a present for us during this hallowed season: A film with lesbian nuns, full-frontal nudity, tons of sex, Catholic hypocrisy and brutal self-flagellation. Happy birthday, Jesus!