- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Guns N’ Roses has opted to abandon a longstanding concert tradition after an Australian woman said she was injured at one of the band’s recent shows.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jill Scott will head out on what she’s now dubbing her 23rd-anniversary tour, which will wrap in Los Angeles over the summer.
- By TRAVIS LOLLER - Associated Press
The family of country singer Naomi Judd has filed a notice seeking to voluntarily dismiss a lawsuit to seal the police investigation into her death. The family previously said that release of the records would cause them trauma and irreparable harm. The notice filed on Monday says the family is now willing to dismiss the lawsuit because the journalists who requested the police records are not seeking photographs of the deceased or body cam footage taken inside the home. The notice also says a state lawmaker is introducing a bill that would make death investigation records private where the death is not the result of a crime. The voluntary dismissal is subject to approval by a judge.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — Aerosmith has canceled its second show in four nights during its Dolby Live residency. Monday’s show has been called off. Again, Steven Tyler’s illness is preventing the band from performing in the home stretch of their Vegas series.
- By STEFANIE DAZIO - Associated Press
The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year has taken a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office says James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest Monday to one count of attempted murder. He was one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the robbery. Authorities say the Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence. The motive was the value of the French bulldogs, a breed that can run into the thousands of dollars. Detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician.
- AP
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The show won’t go on for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes — at least temporarily.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Amber Heard has officially appealed the decision in the defamation case brought by Johnny Depp, with her attorneys citing what they believe to be numerous errors committed at trial, including allowing the case to be heard in Virginia and refusing to allow communications between Heard and cer…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Twin Peaks” star Al Strobel, whose recurring role as “one-armed man” Phillip Michael Gerard made him a fan favorite, died Friday, a producer of the show announced.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Challenges can reveal who people really are. That's as true of Abigail, the breakout character of Ruben Östlund's first English-language film, "Triangle of Sadness," as of the actress who plays her, 53-year-old Manila native Dolly de Leon.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
Try as she might, Kim Kardashian is having a difficult time distancing herself from the separate controversies engulfing her ex-husband Kanye West and the luxury fashion house Balenciaga, her lucrative fashion brand partner.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pouring herself her latest steamy cup of ambition, Dolly Parton declared Sunday that it was “Better late than never!” as she joined TikTok.
- Brian Contreras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — More than 1,000 people came to see Brian Awadis.
- Brett Milano - Boston Herald (TNS)
BOSTON — The Georgia band Blackberry Smoke never set out to be the standard-bearers for classic-model Southern rock. It just wound up happening that way.
- By FRANK BAJAK - AP Technology Writer
“Tracers In The Dark" by Andy Greenberg sketches the evolution of a wholly new discipline — the tracking of cryptocurrency transactions by a new breed of digital sleuths. They take down Silk Road and other “dark web” markets and merchants, finger crypto money launderers and snare the sysadmin and users a major distributor of child sexual abuse material. Associated Press Technology Writer Frank Bajak calls the book a surprisingly lively real-life police procedural whose author, a writer for Wired, deftly teases out technical detail without slowing the narrative. There are takedown dramas and well told is how Dutch cyber police surreptitiously take over and run the Hansa dark web marketplace.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nick Cannon is on the mend after being hospitalized with pneumonia Friday.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In one of the most astonishing sequences in "EO," a rapturous hymn to the natural world from 84-year-old Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski, a wandering donkey gets lost in a forest primeval. Night has fallen, but pools of moonlight illuminate this hushed, dark world in all its living glory. …
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
Former Soviet spymaster Ivo Balodis is in possession of America’s most vital defense secret and is taking bids on it. CIA agent Chase Prescott is desperate to retrieve it. However, the secret is on a flash drive inside a vault at the bottom of an old missile silo on a heavily guarded island in the Baltic Sea. To retrieve it, Prescott turns to Riley Wolfe, the self-proclaimed world’s greatest thief, threatening to kill two people Wolfe loves unless he succeeds. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says “Three-Edged Sword,” Jeff Lindsay’s third novel featuring Wolfe, is a fast-paced, darkly humorous, cleverly plotted thriller.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The “Harry & Meghan” documentary series is right around the corner.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Red Hot Chili Peppers will follow up its 40-date 2022 North American stadium tour with a 10-date 2023 North American stadium tour.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
A copy of what’s being called Stephen Sondheim’s first original cast recording has been found on a misplaced CD, capturing the legendary composer’s budding skills in a student-led musical while at Williams College in 1948. Sondheim was an 18-year-old sophomore when he wrote the music for “Phinney’s Rainbow,” a show that had just four performances sponsored by Williams’ theatrical organization Cap and Bells. Paul Salsini, the author of the new memoir “Sondheim & Me: Revealing a Musical Genius,” recently found the CD while putting away material he had amassed for his book and realized it contained “Sondheim’s first original cast recording.”
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
Wanda is named after the hurricane she was born in. It’s also the hurricane that changes the trajectory of her life. “The Light Pirate” by Lily Brooks-Dalton imagines a frighteningly near future of encroaching waves and crumbling, unsustainable infrastructure. As Hurricane Wanda approaches, a sickeningly slow build introduces Wanda's family. The momentum gains as the eye moves right on top of them and each person realizes they’re entirely not where they need to be to weather the storm. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the novel is expertly paced, beautiful and powerful with a hint of magic.