NEW YORK (AP) — The youngest American to journey into space, Hayley Arceneaux, has a simple title for her upcoming memoir: "Wild Ride."
NEW YORK (AP) — A graphic novel by Oscar-winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki is being released for the first time in the United States, nearly 40 years after it was published in Japan.
- By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press
“The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (HarperCollins)
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Grammy-winning jazz singer Gregory Porter had a to-do list before hitting the road: Paint the fence and chop down some trees.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
When a criminal mastermind is put up against an FBI agent, the sides are supposed to be easy: Black and white, good and bad. But in “The Endgame,” a New York City-set heist drama series that premiered Monday on NBC, everything is a little gray.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A semi-autobiographical black-and-white film about a boy growing up in Belfast amid The Troubles tops the DVD releases for the week of March 1.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A private, historically Black college in Mississippi is getting $10 million from the head of Netflix and his wife, a film producer.
John Oliver admits he’s no Joe Rogan, nor does he plan to be, with ‘Last Week Tonight’ returning for new season
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — John Oliver is looking for laughs, and promising the truth.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Welcome to the ‘60s.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Midge Maisel marvelously mucked things up this time.
GEDDES, N.Y. (AP) — Fans who missed Nelly at last year's New York State Fair are getting another chance this summer. Organizers announced Monday that the Grammy-winning rapper will be back at the fairgrounds Aug. 31.
British music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, whose platform helped launch Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, dead at 31
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jamal Edwards, who changed the British rap and grime industry with his YouTube page, died Sunday after a “sudden illness” at age 31.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Courteney Cox has a new line of pricey scented cleaning products, because of course she does, and she recently put an assortment of them in a box full of flowers to give to Ellen DeGeneres on her final birthday episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," because of course she did.
‘Strawberry Mansion’ review: It’s 2035, your dreams are full of advertisements and making someone very rich
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The beguiling, low-fi “Strawberry Mansion” is the kind of movie they don’t make anymore — not in the conventional, studio-era term of reassuring stories told and millions of hearts warmed, but as pure fantasy of consistently sprightly invention, special effects and animation elements with ac…
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Bryan Cranston slips into his characters skin-first. As Walter White in "Breaking Bad," he never lost touch with the ravaged health that was driving this married chemistry teacher into acts of criminal desperation.
- Richard Johnson - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Anthony Weiner is a former congressman and mayoral candidate, but he’ll always be known as a “sex addict.”
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
When musician-singer-producer Lionel Richie was first asked to be a judge on “American Idol,” he said no. “I said, ‘Guys, I'm busy. I'm an artist. I have to be on the road. I want to be out where my fans are.’”
- Las Vegas Review-Journal
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A new attraction in downtown Las Vegas wants guests to bask in movie magic through a gallery of iconic props including a James Bond American Express card, “Predator” weapons and a hat worn by Johnny Depp in “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”
- AP
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Norman Rockwell Museum is planning an exhibition of works by noted illustrator Bascove, who in 2017 donated more than 500 of her original illustrations and works to the Massachusetts museum.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Dante Basco wasn't expecting a green light on a personal project based on his own family. The actor, well known for playing the fiery Rufio in 1991's "Hook" and Zuko on the hit animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender," didn't even have a script yet.