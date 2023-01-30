- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Tom Brady may have seven Super Bowl rings, but that’s nothing compared to the latest team against whom he’s facing off, the winningest group of legends perhaps ever assembled. Just take a look at the stats: first up, Jane Fonda, with two Oscars, seven Golden Globes and two Tony Awards under …
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When filmmaker Ryan White was an adolescent in the mid-'90s, Pamela Anderson was one of the most famous women in the world — a Playboy cover girl who rose to international superstardom as lifeguard C.J. Parker in the syndicated mega-hit "Baywatch," married Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee after…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Hollywood is mourning the loss of comedian and "Laverne & Shirley" actor Cindy Williams, who has died at age 75.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Documentarian Ryan White has a new film out on Netflix, an intimate portrait of a woman whom many may think they already know intimately — though not at all. “Pamela, a Love Story’ is perhaps the first time we’ve heard the life story of Pamela Anderson from Anderson herself, honest, unvarnis…
- By The Associated Press
-
Apple-Movies-Top-10 for week ending 1/29/2023
- By The Associated Press
-
The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 1/29/2023
- AP
-
Police say three aspiring rappers who met in prison have been missing for 10 days after a Detroit gig suddenly was canceled because of an equipment problem. Commander Michael McGinnis says their disappearance is “very alarming.” The men, who live in Michigan, were identified as Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. They were scheduled to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled. Kelly’s fiancée said phone calls, text messages and social media contacts have not been answered since that night. Police are checking license plate readers and security video to try to solve the mystery.
- Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — It’s something many authors dream about: writing a bestselling book and selling it to the movies. For Fort Worth-based Jeff Guinn, it just came true. His 2017 book, "The Road to Jonestown: Jim Jones and Peoples Temple," is heading to Hollywood, and Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCap…
- Colin Warren-Hicks - The Virginian-Pilot (TNS)
-
NORFOLK, Va. — A gleaming, hand-painted bronze sign reading “Veni Vidi Vici” hangs above a wall of stained paint cans, dividing a vast work floor from a second-story mezzanine.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Miley Cyrus is back on top of the pop charts, and she arrived there with a little help from Taylor Swift.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
A Marvel film that provides a bittersweet sendoff for the franchise's deceased star tops the DVD releases for the week of Feb. 7.
- Sarah Moreno - Miami Herald (TNS)
-
MIAMI — Latinos and Miamians take their dancing very seriously. That is why the person who gets them moving has their eternal gratitude. They elevate this person to the ranking of a star and give him or her their hearts. Willy Chirino is one of those stars from Miami and Cuba. Now the Histor…
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press
-
Prosecutors are scheduled to file involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of a Western movie in 2021. Prosecutors say they will file in court and make public felony charges against Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed that could carry penalties of up to five years in prison. Prosecutors also said they will release a signed plea agreement with assistant director David Halls. Halls oversaw safety on the set. Baldwin has described the killing as a tragic accident and says he was told the gun was safe.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Cindy Williams, who played sweet, wide-eyed Shirley Feeney on the “Happy Days” spinoff “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. She was 75.
- AP
-
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the popular sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. Williams' family said in statement Monday that she died in Los Angeles Wednesday after a brief illness. She was 75. Williams credits included the films “American Graffiti" and “The Conversation.” But she was by far best known for playing the straitlaced Shirley Feeney on the ABC sitcom “Laverne & Shirley.” The show, a spinoff of “Happy Days” was one of the most popular shows on television in its prime. It ran from 1976 to 1983.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Priscilla Presley has filed legal documents disputing who oversees the estate of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley. The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court last week disputes the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s living trust that removed Priscilla Presley and a former business manager as trustees. The amendment replaces them with Lisa Marie Presley’s two oldest children, Riley and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin Keough died in 2020. Priscilla Presley is asking a judge to throw out the amendment, which she says is not authentic. Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 after being rushed to a hospital with a medical emergency.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Nothing has caused quite as much a stir around this year’s Oscars as the best-actress nomination for British actress Andrea Risenborough. Riseborough was unexpectedly nominated for her performance as an alcoholic Texas single mother in the scantly seen indie drama “To Leslie,” a pick that has since brought scrutiny from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Riseborough rose into the Oscar ranks thanks largely to the grassroots efforts of “To Leslie” director Michael Morris and his wife, actor Mary McCormack. They urged stars to see the film and either host a screening or praise Riseborough’s performance on social media. Now, the academy is examining those tactics.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — For the first time since their suspension in late 2022, there was no mention of “GMA3″ hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes at the start of Monday’s program.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Little Miss Sunshine” is all grown up.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Model Behati Prinsloo and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine have reportedly welcomed their third child months after the couple weathered a scandal hinging on Levine’s social media activity.
- Madeleine Marr - Miami Herald (TNS)
-
MIAMI — Fourth time’s hopefully the charm for Marc Anthony.