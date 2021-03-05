Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

A few flurries possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.