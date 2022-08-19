Dennis The Menace

Dennis The Menace
0
0
0
0
0

George Miller, Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba talk power of story
Ap
AP

George Miller, Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba talk power of story

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” spans millennia, but it can often feel longer waiting in between films from the “Mad Max” director. Seven years after Miller’s “Fury Road” blazed its way across movie screens, the 77-year-old filmmaker is finally back with a movie two decades in the works, and with a lot on its mind about what’s temporary and what’s eternal. Tilda Swinton plays an academic who encounters a wish-granting djinn, played by Idris Elba, who emerges from an old glass bottle bought in Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar. It opens in theaters Aug. 26.

Ap
AP

Hip Hop artist and owner of Georgia brewery kidnapped, shot

  • AP

A member of southern rap group Nappy Roots is recovering Thursday after being robbed and kidnapped outside the brewery he co-owns in Atlanta and shot as he tried to get away. Law enforcement in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a customer of the Atlantucky Brewery in a nearby parking deck and then forcing Fish Scales, whose real name is Melvin Adams Jr., into his Mercedes-Benz SUV, about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the robbers drove Adams to his home in the suburb of Hapeville, where he was able to escape, but not before being shot in the leg during a struggle. Police found Adams' car abandoned in Hapeville, but no arrests have been made.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Vance's anti-drug charity enlisted doctor echoing Big Pharma
Ap
AP

Vance's anti-drug charity enlisted doctor echoing Big Pharma

  • By JULIE CARR SMYTH - Associated Press

When bestselling author JD Vance founded “Our Ohio Renewal” a day after the 2016 presidential election, he promoted the charity as a vehicle for helping solve the scourge of opioid addiction he’d lamented in his memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.” But Vance shuttered the nonprofit last year and closed its foundation in May, shortly after he clinched the Republican nomination for Senate in Ohio. An Associated Press review finds that the charity’s most notable accomplishment — sending an addiction specialist to Ohio’s Appalachian region for a yearlong residency — was tainted by ties among the doctor, the institute that employed her and Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin. Vance’s campaign says the nonprofit is on temporary hold during Vance’s Senate run.

CNN cancels 'Reliable Sources,' host Stelter leaving network
Ap
AP

CNN cancels 'Reliable Sources,' host Stelter leaving network

  • AP

CNN says it has canceled its weekly program on the media, ‘Reliable Sources,’ and host Brian Stelter will be leaving the network. The show, which predated Stelter's arrival from The New York Times, will have its last telecast on Sunday. Under new president Chris Licht, CNN has been looking to cut costs but also to put a less opinionated product on the air. Stelter has written a book on Fox News Channel and been critical of that network on the air. There's no immediate word on what will happen to the “Reliable Sources” newsletter that summed up each day's media news.

From 'She-Hulk' to JLo, variety's key for director Kat Coiro
Ap
AP

From 'She-Hulk' to JLo, variety's key for director Kat Coiro

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

“She-Hulk” director Kat Coiro looks to Rob Reiner's choices particularly in the 1980's when it comes to choosing what projects she wants to make. In the 80s, Reiner bounced between films such as “When Harry Met Sally,” “Stand By Me" and “The Princess Bride." Like Reiner, Coiro says she wants to change things up in her career so she's always learning.  Besides taking on the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” for Disney+, Coiro is planning to direct a buddy comedy action movie with Nick Jonas and Glen Powell and a 1990′s-style mystery thriller based on the Liane Moriarty book “The Husband’s Secret.”