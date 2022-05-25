The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar is returning to federal court in Arkansas, where a judge could sentence him to up to 20 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography. Prosecutors on Wednesday are seeking a maximum sentence for Duggar, whose large family was the focus of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” reality show. His lawyers have asked the court in Fayetteville for a five-year term. Duggar was arrested last year after a Little Rock police detective found child porn files were being shared by a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned. TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 following allegations that Duggar had molested five girls years earlier, including four of his sisters.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When it came time to shoot the film “Aquaman,” Amber Heard almost lost her gig as Aquaman’s love interest, Mera. But according to a studio executive, it had nothing to do with any drama between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp, as Heard had claimed.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
Ricky Gervais' new Netflix special is drawing fire from LGBTQ and trans advocacy groups. In the stand-up special, titled “SuperNature," Gervais makes a series of graphic comments about trans women and what he calls “old-fashioned women." At another point in the hourlong special, Gervais defended his approach as equal-opportunity humor and not a reflection of his views on trans or other rights. But transgender and LGBTQ defenders said his supposed jokes were harmful, with one group asserting that the special violates a Netflix policy against content designed to incite hate or violence. Netflix and a representative for Gervais didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In a TV special filmed before the 94th Academy Awards took place, Will Smith recounted a prescient and frightening vision he had of his "whole life ... getting destroyed."
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Aerosmith is canceling a set of shows that would have kicked off the 52-year-old band’s residency in Las Vegas.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Ringo Starr is drumming up a new virtual venture.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Johnny Depp’s legal team was unsuccessful in an attempt to get Amber Heard’s $100 million counterclaim dismissed Tuesday as Heard’s lawyers rested their case in the defamation trial.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Netflix has released another comedy special with transphobic material.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
He is the father — of a long-running daytime TV era that’s coming to an end.
- By The Associated Press
-
Actor Richard Gere hosted a benefit concert for Ukraine at Carnegie Hall that raised $360,000 for Direct Relief, a humanitarian organization providing medical aid. Soprano Angel Blue, mezzo-sopranos Denyce Graves and Isabel Leonard, pianist Evgeny Kissin, violinists Midori and Itzhak Perlman, Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, singer Michael Feinstein, jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, mandolinist Chris Thile and Broadway actress Jessica Vosk were among the performers Monday night during a program whose themes included prayer and dreams. Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, spoke in a recorded video and Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, spoke in person.
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending May 20th.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Christian Cooper, the avid birder and science writer and editor who went viral after he was falsely accused of threatening a woman in Central Park for asking her to keep her dog on a leash, is getting his own TV show.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Kendrick Lamar has retained his status as the king of the Billboard 200.
- Scott Greenstone - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
"Bob's Burgers," an animated show finishing its 12th season on Fox, is not really like anything else. It's not irreverent or crass like its older Fox siblings "The Simpsons" or "Family Guy." It's animated plainly and portrays mundane situations — a family running a burger restaurant in a sea…
- By SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press
-
Wilco goes country as only it can on “Cruel Country,” an immensely rich 21-track deep dive into America that is a raw and engaging take on our tumultuous times. In a review, The Associated Press’ Scott Bauer says “Cruel Country" offers solace in music and community. For longtime fans of Wilco, “Cruel Country” feels in some ways like an extension of the band’s “Mermaid Avenue” songs that were based on lyrics of Woody Guthrie. But “Cruel Country,” a reference more to the subject matter than the musical style, is very much Wilco’s take on America as it currently exists.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The "Fast and the Furious" family just got a little bigger.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
As Netflix continues to deal with criticism for platforming Dave Chappelle and his transphobic rhetoric, Ricky Gervais has arrived with the same jokes.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Chris Stirewalt, the former Fox News political analyst pushed out after the 2020 presidential election, has landed at NewsNation.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Ron Howard’s latest NatGeo documentary, “We Feed People,” premieres Friday on Disney+, and it follows a man who you’ve likely seen in the news or on social media in the past few years. Mr. Rogers once said, in times of trouble, to “look for the helpers,” and it seems, these days, whenever on…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Nostalgia as escapism is ubiquitous. But what if nostalgia could be a force for good? Not an inelegant poke in the dopamine receptors, but rather, transcendent, even galvanizing, as it is in the case of Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” a legacy sequel that that allows the viewer to lux…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Top Gun: Maverick” star Monica Barbaro helped the high-flying film franchise reach new heights through her portrayal of a groundbreaking character.