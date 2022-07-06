Dennis The Menace

Carlos Santana collapses on stage at Michigan show

  • Mark Hicks - The Detroit News (TNS)

DETROIT — Rock legend Carlos Santana collapsed during a performance Tuesday night at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston when he was overcome by the heat, his management team confirmed on Facebook early Wednesday.

Theatrical shows, horses and sparkle gear up Paris couture

  • By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer

Paris fashion week has geared up a notch with theatrical performances in historic courtyards and jewels adorning supernatural creations. Fashionistas meanwhile prepared for Olivier Rousteing’s one-off turn as designer at Jean Paul Gaultier for Wednesday's evening show. Gaultier himself retired from couture in January 2020 after 50 years. There was something shamanic in the air at Elie Saab, as the Lebanese designer fused his usual show-stopping fare with the supernatural in rare co-ed show. And French couturier and lover of art and theater Franck Sorbier took his audience back in time to a Renaissance universe of court jesters, fairytale maidens and cantering horses.

Rocker Carlos Santana 'doing well' after collapsing onstage

  • By The Associated Press

Guitar icon Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan and was rushed to a hospital, later blaming the episode on forgetting to eat or drink water. Santana, 74, was “doing well” Wednesday after being taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation Tuesday night, manager Michael Vrionis in a statement. “Just taking it easy,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted to Facebook just after midnight. “Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all.”

Italian singer Raffaella Carrà honored with square in Madrid

  • AP

Italian singer Raffaella Carrà has had a square in Spain’s capital named in her honor a year after she died. Madrid’s town hall held a ceremony on Wednesday to inaugurate the square with a plaque for the musical artist who died last July at age 78. She became a staple of Italian television while also conquering fans in Spain and Latin American in the mid-1970s. She won over legions of gay fans both in Italy and the Spanish-speaking world. Her new square coincides with the celebration of Madrid Pride week.

Review: 'Boys Come First,' by Aaron Foley

  • Patrick Condon - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: This frank, funny debut novel follows three thirtysomething pals as they ride the ups and downs of relationships and careers over a few months in Detroit.

A celebrity volcanologist couple spotlighted in new doc

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The names might not be especially well-known today, but in the 1970s and 80s, French scientists Katia Krafft and Maurice Krafft were to volcanoes what Jacques Cousteau was to oceans. The married couple traveled the world for some 20 years in pursuit of their studies, capturing the spectacle with 16mm cameras and writing colorfully about their findings until their deaths in 1991 on Mount Unzen in Japan. Their story, and passionate love for volcanoes, is documented in the evocative and playful documentary “Fire of Love,” which debuts this week in theaters in New York and Los Angeles and expands in the coming weeks.

Review: An Irish hitman juggles murder with parenthood

  • By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press

In “The Lemon Man,” Dublin, Ireland, hitman Patrick Callen discovers a baby after killing its drug-dealing father. Unwilling to leave the child behind in the filthy apartment, he takes it with him. Soon, he finds himself struggling to change diapers and trying to figure out what babies eat. But caring for a baby and working as a hitman is not a good mix, and the complications that arise threaten to get Patrick killed. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says Keith Bruton’s debut is a fast-paced crime novel that is both hilarious and hardboiled, its main character both ruthless and oddly sympathetic.