The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new display featuring portraits of six Communities in Schools students from across West Virginia is opening at the State Capitol Rotunda.
- By TED ANTHONY - AP National Writer
-
“Risk is our business,” James T. Kirk once said. “That’s what this starship is all about. That’s why we’re aboard her.”
- By TED ANTHONY - AP National Writer
-
“Risk is our business,” James T. Kirk once said. “That’s what this starship is all about. That’s why we’re aboard her.”
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — This story contains a spoiler about Monday's “Jeopardy!” episode.
- AP
-
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Billionaire Richard Branson said it was an honor and a once-in-a-lifetime experience to don a drum major’s uniform and march ahead of a New Orleans high school band.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The pop-rock band Smash Mouth performed a volatile live show in upstate New York over the weekend, during which singer Steve Harwell slurred his words, threatened the audience and appeared to give a Nazi salute to the crowd.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Netflix has suspended three employees — including a transgender staffer who criticized Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special — for allegedly attending a business meeting they were not invited to.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Alan Horn, the film executive who helped turn Walt Disney Studios into the most powerful movie studio in Hollywood and whose 50-year career has touched films from from “When Harry Met Sally..." to “The Dark Knight," is retiring.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — As chairman of Walt Disney Studios, Alan Horn oversaw a remarkable period of box office success, releasing blockbusters including Marvel superhero films, Pixar gems and the later entries in the “Star Wars” saga.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Nedumudi Venu, the longtime film star who won several of India’s most prestigious acting honors, has died.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Faster than a speeding bullet, change is coming to the Superman comics.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Granville Adams, who starred as inmate Zahir Arif on HBO’s prison show “Oz,” has died, 10 months after announcing he had been diagnosed with cancer.
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ stars share how new movie expands franchise’s legacy during NY Comic Con panel
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — It wasn’t hard for the stars of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” to get into the spirit of the beloved movie franchise.
John Legend on his roots in Philly, political activism, and how his 'Bigger Love' tour is giving his music new life
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — When the Met Philadelphia reopened as a concert venue in 2018, John Legend was the second headliner to take the century-old opera house's stage. (Bob Dylan beat him by one day.)
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
Michael Keaton stars in the new Hulu film “Dopesick” out Wednesday playing a physician who sees firsthand just how devastating the effects of OxyContin are on his patients and community.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Queer film lovers, rejoice! Pride and popcorn are back in New York City theaters.
- Justin Chang and Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
So they really did it. They brought a definitive close to the Daniel Craig era in “No Time to Die.” How, exactly, will be discussed in the oh-so spoiler-filled conversation below. Two of the Los Angeles Times’ film writers, Justin Chang and Michael Ordoña, got together to mull over the end (…
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
That "No Time to Die" is intended to be Daniel Craig's final film in the role of James Bond is no secret. (We say intended because as all Bond fans know, "Never Say Never Again.") But just how Craig's final Bond story would wrap up has been a point of mystery and speculation that only intens…
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
French filmmaker Audrey Diwan’s life changed forever when her sophomore film “Happening” won the top award at the Venice International Film Festival exactly one month ago. In the four weeks since, Diwan has picked up more prizes, secured a North American distributor in IFC Films and FilmNati…
- By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN - Associated Press
-
“Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World,” by Todd Doughty (Penguin Life)
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 17-23: