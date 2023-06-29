- By CHEVEL JOHNSON RODRIGUE - Associated Press
The 29th annual Essence Festival of Culture is revving up in New Orleans. Most of the free workshops and celebrity meet-and-greets at the festival, which opens Thursday, will be inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. A few blocks away, the Superdome will host nightly ticketed performances. Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott and Megan Thee Stallion are the headliners as the festival commemorates 50 years of hip-hop. The festival's newly appointed vice president, Hakeem Holmes, says it's the first time that three black women emcees are headlining the event. The festival’s lineup used to be heavily shaped by mostly R&B artists.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It's official: Popular video game YouTuber CoryxKenshin is a part of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" universe.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — The last time Carlos Santana played Pine Knob Music Theatre, things didn't go exactly as planned.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Atlanta-based Bounce TV this month celebrated the life of Atlanta civil rights leader Xernona Clayton with a thorough documentary called “Xernona Clayton: A Life In Black & White.
- Michelle Ma and Caelyn Pender - Bloomberg News (TNS)
“Why is it February and hotter than the devil's booty‐hole outside?” So wonders Abbott Elementary principal Ava Coleman in the show’s second episode.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Is Harrison Ford trying to make the rest of us look bad?
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. The American guitar manufacturer has chosen for its location Tokyo’s Harajuku, a hot spot for Japanese youngsters who love animation, outlandish fashion and, of course, American music. Asia-Pacific is on track to become the biggest music market in the world by 2030, and more stores are planned for the region. Fender’s Japan revenue has recorded double-digit percentage growth each year since 2015.
- AP
UNESCO’s 193 members states are gathering for a two-day meeting in Paris aimed at voting on the United States’ plans to rejoin the U.N. cultural and scientific agency. The U.S. withdrew from the agency five years ago, during Donald Trump's presidency. U.S. officials say the decision to return was motivated by concern that China is filling the gap left by the U.S. in UNESCO policymaking. The U.S. and Israel stopped financing UNESCO after it voted to include Palestine as a member state in 2011. The Trump administration decided in 2017 to withdraw from the agency altogether the following year, citing long-running anti-Israel bias and management problems. The vote at UNESCO is expected by Friday evening.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Internet personality Colleen Ballinger, known for her beloved Miranda Sings character, has responded to claims of inappropriate behavior with minor fans by singing a song.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Comedian Pete Davidson has made the decision to enter rehab for mental health reasons, according to sources familiar with the situation who spoke with TMZ.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
The Women's World Cup has an official song. It's a collaboration between alt-pop artists from the two host countries, New Zealand's BENEE and Australia's Mallrat. The song is called “Do It Again” and the musicians will perform it at the tournament's opening ceremony on July 20 ahead of the first match, between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand.
- By BRIAN WITTE - Associated Press
The Supreme Court of Maryland has announced it will hear an appeal from Adnan Syed, whose conviction for killing an ex-girlfriend was reinstated by a lower court earlier this year after he was released from prison. The court also said Wednesday it will hear appeals from the victim’s family. The court scheduled oral arguments for Oct. 5. Syed's case was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial." He was convicted in 2000 of killing Hae Min Lee. He was freed from prison last year after Baltimore prosecutors found flaws in the evidence presented at trial and a judge agreed to vacate his conviction.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis have asked that a trial involving Disney be postponed until the middle of 2025, well after the GOP presidential nomination race wraps up and voters have picked a winner in the November 2024 general election. In a Tallahassee federal court filing Tuesday, attorneys for the Florida governor, who is seeking the Republican nomination, and his appointees to a board that governs Disney World outlined a proposed schedule that requests an Aug. 4, 2025, trial date. Disney claims in its lawsuit that its free speech rights were violated by the takeover of its governing district in retaliation for opposing the so-called Don’t Say Gay legislation.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Madonna’s career-spanning Celebration tour has been postponed after the singer developed a severe infection requiring hospitalization, according to her management.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 19:
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 “Celebration” tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” and her ongoing recovery. Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. Tour promoter Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary’s post.
Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Glenn Close and other stars urge union to seek 'transformative deal'
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Some of Hollywood's biggest stars are urging their union to hold the line in contract negotiations and signaled strong support for a strike if necessary.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
The BBC is more aggressively bringing “open source” reporting and efforts to expose disinformation to its day-to-day reporting, a move that signals a potential shift in journalism’s embrace of new technology. BBC News is introducing a new BBC Verify unit. Deborah Turness, BBC News chief executive officer, says it is an attempt by the news organization to be more transparent in its reporting. Practitioners of open source reporting go beyond traditional methods of interviews and examining public records to tell stories by using tools such as satellite images, mobile phone recordings, advanced internet searches and the like to enhance more traditional journalism.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed a baby boy via surrogate this month, the couple revealed in a surprise announcement Wednesday.
- By The Associated Press
Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson are stepping up to help curate programming for Turner Classic Movies, amid a tumultuous week of layoffs and leadership changes that had fans worried about the future of the channel. Last week Warner Bros. Discovery laid off some top TCM people including programming head Charles Tabesh. By Wednesday, under the leadership of WBD CEO David Zaslav, the company had stabilized plans for the future, enlisting Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy to oversee TCM, bringing on Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson as official curators and reversing course on Tabesh’s layoff.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Tom Hanks’ niece had an absolute meltdown over not getting enough camera time on a reality TV show, on which she was the first contestant eliminated Monday night. But that tamper tantrum is now getting Carly Reeves her 15 minutes of shame.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Warner Bros. Discovery has reversed its plan to lay off the programming chief for Turner Classic Movies and announced moves to help bolster the channel, after incurring the wrath of film fans with planned cuts.
- By The Associated Press
Welcome Wren Alexander Stephens, the fourth child of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The baby was born June 19 via surrogate. The couple announced his arrival Wednesday on Instagram. The 37-year-old Teigen gave birth Jan. 13 to a girl, Esti. She and Legend, 44, have two older children, 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old Miles. Teigen got the chance to be pregnant for a time alongside their surrogate. She said she has always wanted four children. Teigen, the “Cravings” cookbook author, and Legend, the EGOT winner, added: “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”