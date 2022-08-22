Dennis The Menace

Review: Debut novel 'Perish' handles trauma with grace, grit
Review: Debut novel 'Perish' handles trauma with grace, grit

  • By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press

Decades ago when Helen Jean was a teenager, she heard the voice of God tell her, “Bear it or perish.” Helen Jean keeps her end of the deal, birthing a son she sees as a monster. Through her neglect, she nurtures the very behaviors she feared he would inherit by nature. LaToya Watkins’ debut novel “Perish” takes place decades later as the family begins untangling the rotted, gnarled roots of their tree. From her deathbed, perhaps Helen Jean can bring her family together and right the wrongs that proliferated like a tumbleweed through the generations. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says “Perish” is a beautifully crushing experiment in empathy and brokenness.

How Princess Diana could have saved her own life

  • Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)

Prince Harry has long blamed the mercenary media for his mother, Princess Diana, dying in a 1997 car crash in a Paris tunnel, while Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed was convinced that Prince Philip ordered British secret agents to engineer the fatal collision, which also killed his son, Dodi.

Chris Botti sharpened trumpet skills during pandemic lockdown

  • Don Thrasher - Dayton Daily News, Ohio (TNS)

DAYTON, Ohio — After living in a New York City hotel for more than five years, Chris Botti was ready for a change. The Grammy Award-winning jazz trumpeter decided to buy his own place, and his timing couldn't have been better.

Who's who in 'House of the Dragon'? Here's our guide to the key characters

  • Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Game of Thrones" introduced audiences to the various houses, great and small, that populate the lands in and around Westeros — starting with the Targaryens, Starks, Baratheons and Lannisters. Set almost 200 years before the events of the flagship series, "House of the Dragon," which premier…

Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

  • AP

Rapper Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence. The plea in Central Islip federal court occurred Monday. It came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bond and sent him to jail two weeks ago. Locke took that step after prosecutors said he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in his drug case. The “Trap Queen” rapper was initially arrested last October on charges alleging he participated in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area.

Review: Cyberterrorism thriller ‘The Undeclared War’ imagines a plausible 2024 premise — but it’s not as gripping as it should be

  • Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

A hit in England and now streaming on Peacock, the six-part Channel 4/Peacock coproduction “The Undeclared War” will likely find a smaller fan base here, especially younger ones (it’s rated TV-MA but the sexual and verbal content is aggressively discreet). It’s a frustrating watch, never cra…

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmys
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmys

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Are you ready for some football? Fine, but the return of the NFL is why the 74th prime-time Emmy Awards have been drop-kicked from their usual Sunday berth to Monday. Television’s top awards rotate among the top four networks, and this year’s broadcast home, NBC, is giving Sunday, Sept. 11, to the Tampa Bay vs. Dallas game. After slogging through two years of pandemic-restricted ceremonies, the TV industry should be happy to put on its Monday best on Sept. 12. The Emmys will celebrate the best of TV, with Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” as host and “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” among the leading contenders.