- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Dozens of artists and thousands of fans will come together at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 29-30 to wish country music icon Willie Nelson a very happy birthday.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma made Latin music history this week when their ballad "Ella Baila Sola" (She Dances Alone) skyrocketed to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the first regional Mexican song to reach the Top 10.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
For a certain millennial population, the name “George Foreman” is more likely to conjure up an image of a favorite kitchen appliance before it brings to mind “heavyweight champ.” Indeed, the boxer/preacher/entrepreneur might be better known these days for his “Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling…
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
An attorney for Danny Masterson challenged his former girlfriend on why her trial testimony alleging the actor raped her in 2001 included new details that were missing from the accounts she first gave authorities. The woman is the first witness at Masterson's Los Angeles trial on three counts of rape. She testified that she did not understand how precise and thorough she had to be when she first described the assault for police and prosecutors nearly six years ago. Masterson has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have said the decades-old stories told by his accusers are not credible.
- AP
-
Authorities and his lawyer say rapper MoneySign Suede has died after being stabbed in a shower at a California prison. The rapper's real name was Jaime Brugada Valdez. The Huntington Park 22-year-old was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad Tuesday night and died at a prison medical facility. Officials say his death is being investigated as a homicide. His lawyer tells the Los Angeles Times that he was told the rapper was stabbed in the neck. Valdez was serving 32 months on felony gun charges. The Times reports that Suede signed to Atlantic Records in 2021, and released his most recent album “Parkside Baby” last September.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb opened up about her daughter Hope’s health, a month after the 3-year-old spent several days in an intensive care unit.
- By MATT O'BRIEN - AP Technology Writer
-
It’s not “game over” yet for Microsoft’s quest to buy the video game maker Activision Blizzard, but the software giant is starting to run out of clear pathways to complete its $69 billion takeover. A major setback came Wednesday when British antitrust regulators said they would block the acquisition. Microsoft and Activision have vowed to appeal, but the deal also faces legal challenges in other parts of the world. It’s been more than 15 months since Microsoft, owner of the Xbox gaming system, first revealed its plans to buy the publisher of popular game franchises like Call of Duty and Candy Crush. But there’s no end in sight.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Amber Heard’s fleeting appearance in the new trailer for “Aquaman 2” has made quite a splash at CinemaCon 2023.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Morgan Wallen‘s team shut down rumors that he canceled his Sunday concert in Oxford, Mississippi, because he drank too much alcohol.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
You can't have "Beetlejuice" without Harry Belafonte.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rumer Willis has welcomed a baby girl, making her celebrity parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, first-time grandparents.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Freddie Mercury’s handwritten lyrics and a crown and cloak from his final Queen tour are for sale in upcoming auctions sure to rock fans.
- By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN - Associated Press
-
Fox News has agreed to hand over thousands of documents to voting machine company Smartmatic, which is suing the network for defamation. The case is similar to Dominion Voting Machines’ lawsuit. Last week, Fox agreed to pay Dominion nearly $800 million to avert a trial. Smartmatic also says Fox bears financial responsibility for false allegations that Smartmatic rigged the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump. Among the troves of documents Smartmatic will be receiving are deposition transcripts for Fox founder Rupert Murdoch and his son. Smartmatic wants a $2.7 billion judgment. That far exceeds the $1.6 billion Dominion sought in its suit.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
The leadership team of the Walt Disney Company’s film arm gathered in Las Vegas Wednesday to tout its successes and upcoming slate of films to a crowd of theater owners and exhibitors amid a week of massive layoffs at the company. The presentation, with exclusive new footage from films like “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Elemental,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Little Mermaid,” is part of the CinemaCon convention. Disney has been the top grossing studio globally every year since 2016. The company is also undergoing layoffs this week through Thursday, its second round this year, to eliminate 7,000 jobs.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
Both Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson, who lost their posts within an hour of each other Monday from their respective cable networks, now have to decide their next career moves.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A bad James Bond joke cost Matthew Rhys a big gig when he auditioned for the role of 007.
- By JASON DEAREN - Associated Press Writer
-
The tale of a Ku Klux Klan murder plot, and the FBI's effort to stop it using an undercover informant, is the subject of a new documentary from ABC and The Associated Press. The film — "Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK" — begins streaming on Hulu on Thursday. The tale begins with dozens of robed Ku Klux Klansmen gathered around a burning cross in a remote field in North Florida. It was December 2014, and after the cross lighting, three klansmen approached the group’s Grand Knighthawk, a klan hitman, and handed him a photograph of a Black man that they wanted killed.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Coming-of-age comedies about young protagonists with esoteric dreams are not exactly a rarity. What is less common, though, are films as spirited and charming as Nida Manzoor’s “Polite Society,” a roundhouse kick of a movie about two British-Pakistani sisters that marries Jane Austen with kung-fu flare, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It's the feature film debut of writer-director Manzoor, creator of the British sitcom “We Are Lady Parts." And while “Polite Society” is a fun and increasingly preposterous comedy, it's propelled by an infectious punk-rock energy. It opens in theaters Friday.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Harry Belafonte, the famed pop star who died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at 96 years old, helped bring calypso to the masses via his 1956 album "Calypso," which featured his unavoidable rendition of the traditional Jamaican song "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)." But more central to his…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Toni Braxton is opening up about her health after preventing a severe heart attack last year.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Melissa McCarthy is gracing covers and redefining beauty — "it's allowing other people to be who they are."
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
For those of us who hoped that things had changed, that all the post-Harvey Weinstein #MeToo pledges from the entertainment and media industries to "do better, be better," were sincere, Monday was a very complicated day.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Even if what you're digging for is ultra-violence at the expense of Nazis, you won't exactly strike gold with "Sisu."