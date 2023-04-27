Dennis The Menace

Movie review: 'Big George Foreman' spoon-feeds audience rote representation of boxer

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

For a certain millennial population, the name “George Foreman” is more likely to conjure up an image of a favorite kitchen appliance before it brings to mind “heavyweight champ.” Indeed, the boxer/preacher/entrepreneur might be better known these days for his “Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling…

Danny Masterson lawyer challenges new details in rape story
  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

An attorney for Danny Masterson challenged his former girlfriend on why her trial testimony alleging the actor raped her in 2001 included new details that were missing from the accounts she first gave authorities. The woman is the first witness at Masterson's Los Angeles trial on three counts of rape. She testified that she did not understand how precise and thorough she had to be when she first described the assault for police and prosecutors nearly six years ago. Masterson has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have said the decades-old stories told by his accusers are not credible.

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies in California prison stabbing

  • AP

Authorities and his lawyer say rapper MoneySign Suede has died after being stabbed in a shower at a California prison. The rapper's real name was Jaime Brugada Valdez. The Huntington Park 22-year-old was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad Tuesday night and died at a prison medical facility. Officials say his death is being investigated as a homicide. His lawyer tells the Los Angeles Times that he was told the rapper was stabbed in the neck. Valdez was serving 32 months on felony gun charges. The Times reports that Suede signed to Atlantic Records in 2021, and released his most recent album “Parkside Baby” last September.

Explainer: Is Microsoft still buying Activision Blizzard?
  • By MATT O'BRIEN - AP Technology Writer

It’s not “game over” yet for Microsoft’s quest to buy the video game maker Activision Blizzard, but the software giant is starting to run out of clear pathways to complete its $69 billion takeover. A major setback came Wednesday when British antitrust regulators said they would block the acquisition. Microsoft and Activision have vowed to appeal, but the deal also faces legal challenges in other parts of the world. It’s been more than 15 months since Microsoft, owner of the Xbox gaming system, first revealed its plans to buy the publisher of popular game franchises like Call of Duty and Candy Crush. But there’s no end in sight.

Fox to hand over documents for 2nd voting machine lawsuit
  • By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN - Associated Press

Fox News has agreed to hand over thousands of documents to voting machine company Smartmatic, which is suing the network for defamation. The case is similar to Dominion Voting Machines’ lawsuit. Last week, Fox agreed to pay Dominion nearly $800 million to avert a trial. Smartmatic also says Fox bears financial responsibility for false allegations that Smartmatic rigged the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump. Among the troves of documents Smartmatic will be receiving are deposition transcripts for Fox founder Rupert Murdoch and his son. Smartmatic wants a $2.7 billion judgment. That far exceeds the $1.6 billion Dominion sought in its suit.

Amid layoffs, Disney touts upcoming film slate at CinemaCon
  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The leadership team of the Walt Disney Company’s film arm gathered in Las Vegas Wednesday to tout its successes and upcoming slate of films to a crowd of theater owners and exhibitors amid a week of massive layoffs at the company. The presentation, with exclusive new footage from films like “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Elemental,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Little Mermaid,” is part of the CinemaCon convention. Disney has been the top grossing studio globally every year since 2016. The company is also undergoing layoffs this week through Thursday, its second round this year, to eliminate 7,000 jobs.

What could Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson do next?

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

Both Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson, who lost their posts within an hour of each other Monday from their respective cable networks, now have to decide their next career moves.

New AP/ABC film probes white supremacy in law enforcement
  • By JASON DEAREN - Associated Press Writer

The tale of a Ku Klux Klan murder plot, and the FBI's effort to stop it using an undercover informant, is the subject of a new documentary from ABC and The Associated Press. The film — "Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK" — begins streaming on Hulu on Thursday.  The tale begins with dozens of robed Ku Klux Klansmen gathered around a burning cross in a remote field in North Florida. It was December 2014, and after the cross lighting, three klansmen approached the group’s Grand Knighthawk, a klan hitman, and handed him a photograph of a Black man that they wanted killed.

Review: 'Polite Society' is a punk blast of pure delight
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Coming-of-age comedies about young protagonists with esoteric dreams are not exactly a rarity. What is less common, though, are films as spirited and charming as Nida Manzoor’s “Polite Society,” a roundhouse kick of a movie about two British-Pakistani sisters that marries Jane Austen with kung-fu flare, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It's the feature film debut of writer-director Manzoor, creator of the British sitcom “We Are Lady Parts." And while “Polite Society” is a fun and increasingly preposterous comedy, it's propelled by an infectious punk-rock energy. It opens in theaters Friday.