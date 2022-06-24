- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A conventional situation comedy unconventionally living on the premium channel HBO Max, "Gordita Chronicles" is as charming as it is often obvious; indeed, one might say its obviousness is part of its charm. This is family comedy of a classic sort— with a few significant differences — funny …
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Summer is the perfect time to catch up on all the shows your friends are buzzing about, especially if you subscribe to streaming services.
As a kid, Danny Torres roamed the streets. Now grown up, he makes art that reflects the ‘real’ Chicago
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Two artists, Tony Fitzpatrick and Danny Torres, were standing in the lobby of a new building on LaSalle Street, across from a building that was once Gino’s East, now shuttered, and before that was Michael Jordan’s restaurant and long before that was a place named Ireland’s.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — CeeLo Green has thrived in different incarnations: as part of the legendary hip-hop group Goodie Mob, as part of the duo Gnarls Barkley and as a solo artist.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Peanut butter and jelly, thunder and lighting, Beavis and Butt-Head. Some pairings just forever go together.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
A judge has issued a bench warrant for an eyewitness to the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle for failing to appear at the trial of the man charged with first-degree murder in the slaying. Evan MacKenzie, known as “Rimpau," was one of Hussle's closest friends and was standing next to him when he was shot. But his refusal to testify underscores a wider reluctance among witnesses in the trial of Eric Holder, who is charged with killing Hussle in 2019. Mistrust of authorities is widespread in the predominantly Black neighborhood where the shooting took place, and Hussle's and Holder's gang ties may add to the hesitation to talk. The defense has acknowledged that Holder shot Hussle, but says there was no premeditation and he is not guilty of first-degree murder.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Money. Get back.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Oscar-winner Sean Penn attended the fifth day of Jan. 6 committee hearings on Capitol Hill on Thursday.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Jenny Slate and Dean Fleischer-Camp were at a bit of a career crossroads when they manifested Marcel, a one-inch-tall seashell with a tiny voice and a big heart. Their short film went viral in 2010, and Hollywood came calling. It was anything but an easy or straightforward path to the big screen, however. In the 12 years since that moment of inspiration, Slate and Fleischer-Camp were married and divorced. And they’d quickly come to realize that what they wanted out of a Marcel movie and what the big Hollywood studios wanted were very different things.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The internet is flipping out over the latest cover of GQ Magazine, featuring Brad Pitt — or at least a figure that somewhat resembles him.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nineties hit-maker Robin S is basking in the glory of the Beyoncé effect, a phenomenon that Bey's new single "Break My Soul" has bestowed upon the veteran artist.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Looks like their relationship wasn’t a slam dunk.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The man who allegedly shot Bronx rapper Lil Tjay in New Jersey on Wednesday has been arrested and is facing a mountain of charges.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — Even his wardrobe was memorable. He wore black pants and white shoes, with a black cummerbund accented with white stripes hugging a super-thin waistline. He wore what looked like Daddy’s sport coat, with a white shirt and a narrow black tie. His curly black hair was tousled and wet,…
- Stephanie Breijo - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The world of "The Bear" is built from the kitchen up.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When Bail Organa and his wife Breha reach out to Obi-Wan Kenobi for help rescuing their daughter, the senator from Alderaan tells the exiled Jedi master something "Star Wars" fans have long understood.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
Wise men say only fools rush to make biopics.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
FKA Twigs is opening up about her decision to come forward with abuse allegations against ex Shia LaBeouf.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Bridgerton” fans can keep burning for Regé-Jean Page, because he won’t light that fire again anytime soon.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Britney Spears is back on Instagram after a weeklong hiatus ignited a host of conspiracy theories online.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Gloria Estefan, who turned down an offer to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, responded Tuesday to Jennifer Lopez's opinion that co-headlining the event with Shakira was "the worst idea in the world."