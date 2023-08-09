- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Robbie Robertson, guitarist and songwriter of The Band, has died at the age of 80.
- By The Associated Press
Disney reported narrower losses on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter ended July 1 and boosted revenues, but also shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row. The company, which is in the middle of a “strategic reorganization,” has been working on cutting about 7,000 jobs to help save $5.5 billion across the company. Disney reported 146.1 million Disney+ customers in the quarter, down 7.4% from the 157.8 million it reported in the prior-year quarter. Much of the drop came from India, where Disney lost broadcast rights to a popular cricket league.
Robbie Robertson was at Tony Mart’s in Somers Point when Bob Dylan called. The rest is music history
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — One of the most mind-blowing episodes in South Jersey music history is that in the summer of 1965, Levon & the Hawks were the house band at Tony Mart’s, a dance club in Somers Point. The group was fronted by drummer Levon Helm and four Canadian members, including guitarist…
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — On Tuesday, it was announced that Made in America, the music festival founded by Jay-Z in 2012 that is held annually on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Labor Day weekend — had been canceled.
Appreciation: Robbie Robertson, former leader of The Band, is dead at 80. Revisit our 2002 interview with the rock legend
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Robbie Robertson, the leader and co-founder of Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Band died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 80. No cause of death has been disclosed, but he had been battling a long illness, according to his manager, Jared Levine.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
At least six more people are accusing Lizzo of mistreatment, following the explosive claims of harassment leveled against the singer in a lawsuit filed last week by three of her former dancers.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jamie Reid, the iconoclastic British artist who helped define the jagged, cut-and-paste punk aesthetic with his iconic Sex Pistols record covers, died Tuesday, his gallerist John Marchant announced. He was 76.
Robbie Robertson, The Band's Canada-born lead guitarist and songwriter who mined and helped remake Americana, dies at 80
- AP
Robbie Robertson, The Band's Canada-born lead guitarist and songwriter who mined and helped remake Americana, dies at 80.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
One of rock’s greatest songwriters and musicians, Robbie Robertson, has died at 80. His manager said he died surrounded by family. As the guitarist and lead writer for The Band, Robertson mined American music and history for such classics as “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” He later worked on the soundtracks for several Martin Scorsese movies, including “The Departed” and “The Irishman.” Robertson was a self-taught musicologist and storyteller who absorbed everything American from the novels of William Faulkner to the scorching blues of Howlin’ Wolf to the gospel harmonies of the Swan Silvertones.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
“The Eternal Memory” begins with a confused Augusto Góngora waking up one morning as his wife of two decades gently greets him. “Nice to meet you,” he tells her. The loving, lyrical Maite Alberdi-directed documentary is the story of one man’s decline due to Alzheimer’s, but it’s so much more. It’s a stronger love story and one that tries to say things about a country’s collective memory, too. Góngora and his wife, actress and academic Paulina Urrutia, are the stars of “The Eternal Memory,” which documents his growing disorientation and unmooring. It lands in theaters Friday.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Robert Swan, an actor who starred in the films “The Untouchables,” “Hoosiers” and “The Babe,” has died. He was 78.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Travis Scott is planning his first concert in Houston since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, and law enforcement have taken a public stance against the event.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The premiere of CBS' "Big Brother" last week was a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the reality competition series, whose millions of fans continue to be captivated by watching contestants isolated inside a custom-made house for the summer compete for a lucrative prize.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lil Tay, a young social media star who went viral for her foulmouthed videos, has died. She was 14, according to multiple reports.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — It's official: Actor-comedian Chris Tucker will embark on his first major North American tour since 2011.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Max is already paying tribute to the late "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — As the world prepares to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary on Friday, rap icon Chuck D is taking a look back at a seminal moment that led to the birth of the music.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Series regular Alexa Davalos is surrendering her badge and unexpectedly stepping away from the CBS procedural drama “FBI: Most Wanted,” ahead of its fifth season.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
The ongoing writers and actors strikes in Hollywood are starting to take a financial toll on entertainers fighting for fairer wages, from the rank and file to stars like actor Billy Porter.
Appreciation: Rodriguez dead at 81. Detroit troubadour, subject of Oscar-winning film, inspired a generation
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Has there ever been a more unlikely musical subject of an Oscar-winning film documentary than Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, who died Tuesday night at the age of 81? And has there ever been an American singer-songwriter who — decades after abandoning a stillborn recording and performing career — expe…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Last month, former military officials testified before Congress about their experiences with UFOs or “unidentified aerial phenomena,” and suggested that the U.S. government knows more about potential alien life than they are letting on to the public.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'JULES'
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NBC Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett is joining the Saturday edition of the network's morning program "Today" as co-anchor.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hours after apologizing for transphobic comments he made about parenting and gender identity, Ne-Yo has walked back his apology and doubled down on his original remarks.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Having solved two murders already, the amateur sleuths and podcasting neighbors of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” go for a hat-trick. The latest victim is the star of a Broadway play called “Death Rattle,” and he’s a self-involved Hollywood actor played by Paul Rudd.
- By DEEPTI HAJELA and JAIME HOLGUIN - Associated Press
-
Nothing shows off hip-hop’s ability to change and adapt, to be reinvented again and again, more than the different sounds that have come out over the decades as it spread around the country and the world. New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, and these days, around the world – name a place, and its likely that local rappers have taken the elements of hip-hop and made it their own. And now as society and technology have changed, so has hip-hop, as creators have taken to different platforms and their music has become readily available to listeners everywhere. It’s all part of the magic of hip-hop.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. When I turn up the volume on my stereo receiver, the display says the decibel reading goes down, like -12 to -6. Do you think it was wired backward?
- By COREY WILLIAMS - Associated Press
-
Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, who became the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary “Searching for Sugarman,” has died in Detroit. He was 81. Rodriguez’ death Tuesday was announced on the Sugarman.org website and confirmed Wednesday by his granddaughter to The Associated Press. Rodriguez' albums flopped in the United States in the 1970s but — unknown to him — he later became a star in South Africa where his protest songs inspired white liberals horrified by the country’s brutal racial segregation system of apartheid. Swedish filmmaker Malik Bendjelloul’s documentary “Searching for Sugar Man” presented Rodriguez to a much larger audience. The film tells of two South Africans’ mission to seek out the fate of their musical hero.
- Louis Aguilar - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT ― Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, the Detroit musician who rose to international fame after being the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary "Searching for Sugar Man," died Tuesday night. He was 81.
- By The Associated Press
- Jake Sheridan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — As tens of thousands of music fans poured into Grant Park to party at Lollapalooza, the music festival itself saw fewer arrests and ambulance transports than in recent years, according to city officials.
- By MARK KENEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Add Angelina Jolie to the growing list of celebrities dipping their toes into producing on Broadway. The Oscar-winning “Girl, Interrupted” actor has become a lead producer on the Broadway-bound new musical “The Outsiders,” a show based on S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 coming-of-age crime drama. “The Outsiders” had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse earlier this year. The Broadway cast and dates have not been revealed yet. Other celebs who have signed up to produce Broadway shows include Mariah Carey, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, RuPaul, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas,
- By SHAR0N JOHNSON and NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
Female rappers have been a part of hip-hop since its debut. Women have fought to shape their identification in hip-hop and demand recognition. In the 50 years since DJ Kool Herc extended breaking at a back-to-school party, women have gone from donning a male-imitated aesthetic, to owning their sexuality in lyrics, to selling out stadiums for their own concerts. At hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, female rappers are taking their moment to shine – while still demanding respect and facing decades-old challenges.
- By GLENN GAMBOA - AP Business Writer
The signs of hip-hop’s influence are now everywhere from Pharrell Williams becoming Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director to billion-dollar brands like Dr. Dre’s Beats headphones and retail mainstays like Diddy’s Sean John and the Rocawear line started by Jay-Z. It didn’t start out that way. Companies at first balked at partnering with hip-hop acts because they felt that the genre that appealed to Black and brown teens and young adults didn’t align with their brands. That changed as hip-hop grew into the world’s biggest music genre. And now, hip-hop’s five wealthiest artists were worth nearly $4 billion in 2022 by themselves.
- By AARON MORRISON - AP National Writer
Hip-hop has been an integral part of social and racial justice movements. It’s also been scrutinized by law enforcement and political groups because of their belief that hip-hop and its artists encourage violent criminality. Free speech advocates see the ongoing persecution of rappers as a proxy war primarily waged against Black and Latino people who are the early pioneers of the culture. For hip-hop artists who live under repressive regimes, “dropping bars” to air one’s grievances against the government can mean time behind bars or worse.
- By SHAR0N JOHNSON and NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
- By GLENN GAMBOA - AP Business Writer
Hip-hop was born in the Bronx amid poverty, despair. 50 years later, there's pride, still hard times
- By NOREEN NASIR - Associated Press
Hip-hop was born in the Bronx, rising from the ashes of a borough ablaze with poverty, urban decay and gang violence. From breaking to graffiti “writing” to MC-ing or rapping, the block parties and various elements of hip-hop served as an outlet for creativity and an escape from the hardships of daily life. The movement expanded beyond the Bronx, across New York City and to different parts of the country. Today, it is a multi-billion-dollar global industry built off of the authenticity of struggling through poverty and urban blight, but the borough where it all began has yet to benefit in any meaningful way from the industry. Fifty years later, The Bronx is still the poorest part of New York City.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Strange Planet,” the popular web comic by Nathan W. Pyle, has been expanded, by Pyle and Dan Harmon, into a television series that premiered Wednesday on Apple TV+. Bright, sweet and cheerful, if unusually concerned with mortality, it is, as satire, highly affectionate — keen to human frail…
- Monserrat Solis - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — One of the two Cabazon Dinosaurs is donning a red bow tie and gray suit as a tribute to the late Paul Reubens, who played Pee-wee Herman.