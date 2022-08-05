The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. Joel Pearce said he met Thursday with Michael Tyler at the jail where he is being held without bond. The attorney said he will ask for a full bond hearing at which evidence can be given. A judge denied bond Tuesday. Pearce said that was not a bond hearing but what is called a 72-hour hearing, and Tyler wasn't able to present evidence.