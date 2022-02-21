- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Dante Basco wasn't expecting a green light on a personal project based on his own family. The actor, well known for playing the fiery Rufio in 1991's "Hook" and Zuko on the hit animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender," didn't even have a script yet.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The opening shot of "The Cuphead Show!" is of a teapot-shaped cottage in the woods. Just outside the cottage are a goat and flowers dancing along to the upbeat background music. A couple of butterflies flutter by.
- Stephanie Farr - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — From a cupboard under the stairs in England to the Great Hall of Hogwarts Castle, a transfiguration spell has been cast on the Franklin Institute, turning the Center City museum into a magical maze of wizarding wonder for the world premiere of "Harry Potter: The Exhibition."
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — It's been a long time coming. Then again, nothing in Patrick Haggerty's history-making music career has come fast or easy.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Lingui, the Sacred Bonds," a taut, strikingly beautiful drama from the Chadian writer-director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, begins with a bracing image of a woman at work. Amina (Achouack Abakar Souleymane) makes her living selling small stoves that she makes at home from salvaged materials: She c…
- AP
LONDON (AP) — Jamal Edwards, a British music entrepreneur who helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy, has died. He was 31.
The following are today’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JANIYA WINCHESTER, The Gaston Gazette
GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Atlanta native and North Carolina artist Prince Navon wants to create music in Gastonia that steers his generation in a positive direction.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hot off the resounding success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Sony Pictures had another Tom Holland movie clinch first place at the domestic box office: “Uncharted” exceeded early expectations by launching at $44.2 million this weekend, while Jon Watts’ “Spider-Man” surpassed James Cameron’s …
- By FRANCES D'EMILIO - Associated Press
POMPEII, Italy (AP) — In a few horrible hours, Pompeii was turned from a vibrant city into an ash-embalmed wasteland, smothered by a furious volcanic eruption in A.D. 79.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Tom Holland might be without his Spider-Man suit in “Uncharted,” but his latest action-adventure is still doing good business at the North American box office.
- The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It's been two years since the largest free festival and showcase of Louisiana music, food and culture has taken place in New Orleans' French Quarter.
- The News & Observer, WRAL-TV
GARNER, N.C. (AP) — The owner of Lizard Lick Towing, a towing and repossession business featured in a reality TV show, has confirmed that his son was killed in a shooting in North Carolina.
- Jonathan Tannenwald - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
After two-and-a-half weeks of triumph, loss and all kinds of controversy in and out of competition, the Winter Olympics in Beijing come to a close on Sunday.
- KABC-TV
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Lindsey Erin Pearlman, who had roles in “General Hospital,” “American Housewife” and other shows, was found dead days after she was reported missing in Los Angeles, authorities said.
- AP
PARIS (AP) — A modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell, where he was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.