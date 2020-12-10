Dennis The Menace

Dennis The Menace
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

The 50 best songs of 2020

  • August Brown, Suzy Exposito, Randall Roberts and Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Looking back years from now, we may or may not remember how we encountered the songs that defined 2020 — on the radio, on a streaming service, on TikTok as the soundtrack of somebody’s viral dance video. But we’re certain to remember the songs themselves, which helped us make sense of (and o…

+4
Review: In 'The Prom,' a giddy Broadway overdose
Entertainment
AP

Review: In 'The Prom,' a giddy Broadway overdose

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

Can one movie make up for a year without musical theater, without jazz hands? Ryan Murphy's “The Prom” tries its damnedest to, but despite a promising opening and a spiritedness that makes “Glee” look downright downtrodden by comparison, it's not quite the showstopper we've been pining for.

Entertainment
AP

Correction to New on DVD column

  • By Tribune News Service Tribune News Service (TNS)

EDITORS: The New on DVD column that moved Dec. 1 contained incorrect information. "Faith Under Fire" starring Kevin Sorbo and Dean Cain is new on DVD for Dec. 8. The column referenced a different film of the same title.

Entertainment
AP

Women's Hall of Fame honors Aretha Franklin, Morrison, Lacks

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin and Nobel laureate and “Beloved” author Toni Morrison will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame Thursday as part of a posthumous class of Black honorees that also includes Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were widely used in…

+5
Review: Love, Irish famer style, in ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’
Entertainment
AP

Review: Love, Irish famer style, in ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Ask any actor, Irish accents are notoriously tricky. Even natives can struggle with regional dialects. So it is a little alarming that the first voice you hear in “ Wild Mountain Thyme ” is Christopher Walken’s, who sounds exactly like you think Christopher Walken attempting an Irish accent …