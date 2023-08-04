Bravo stars and crew accuse network, parent NBC of sexual exploitation, provoking mental instability
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Bravo stars are claiming they’ve been sexually and mentally exploited by the network and its parent company, NBC.
- Howard Cohen - Miami Herald (TNS)
You might think Jimmy Buffett has already been immortalized through his five decades of popular music and the business empire he has built since emerging from the Key West scene of the early-1970s.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Love for late "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud made it to Lollapalooza on Thursday night, days after he died at age 25.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
One of the self-owning charms of "Shortcomings," Randall Park's modest, sporadically insightful directing debut, is that it's an Asian American comedy that questions (at least initially) the inherent value of Asian American comedies. It begins at a film-festival screening of a glossy romanti…
- Chuck Schilken - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES -- Bianka Bryant wasn't alive at the time her father joined Taylor Swift onstage during an L.A. concert.
- By CHARLES ODUM - AP Sports Writer
Matt Ryan brought the No. 2 jersey back to the Atlanta Falcons' training camp. This time, however, the jerseys were worn by Ryan’s 5-year-old twins, Johnny and Thomas. Ryan, the most accomplished quarterback in Falcons history, returned as a sideline spectator, perhaps gathering notes for his new career as a TV analyst. Ryan played 14 seasons with Atlanta from 2008 through 2021 before he was granted his trade request and spent the 2022 season with Indianapolis. Ryan joined CBS as an analyst in May. He did not retire as a player but is not with a team in training camp.
- Rob Tornoe - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Mark Margolis, the veteran actor and Philadelphia native best known for playing former drug kingpin Hector “Tio” Salamanca on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," had died. He was 83.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
On Thursday, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that Keith Urban was among its class of 2023 inductees. The news arrived live from Columbia Studio A, just a block and a half from where the country music superstar stayed when he first landed in the Music City from Australia in 1989, hoping to make a name for himself. He says getting into the hall of fame would have been unbelievable to him at the time. Urban discussed the craft of songwriting, his forthcoming studio album out in 2024 — the longest break he's had between albums since the start of his career — heading back to Las Vegas for an extended residency and beyond.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Singer Lizzo is accused of having once threatened to hit a former backup dancer who filed a lawsuit against the Grammy winner earlier this week, which alleges misconduct including sexual harassment and weight-shaming.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Donny Osmond is about to spend even more time in Las Vegas, come 2024.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Soprano Anna Netrebko, once among the Metropolitan Opera’s biggest box office draws, has sued the company and general manager Peter Gelb, alleging defamation, breach of contract and other violations. The suit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, asks for at least $360,000 in damages for lost performance and rehearsal fees. Netrebko claims the Met caused ”severe mental anguish and emotional distress” after it severed ties with her. The Met dropped the Russian soprano from future engagements shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Gelb had demanded she repudiate Russia President President Vladimir Putin.
‘Mob Land’ director Nicholas Maggio talks difficulties of making first feature film, directing John Travolta
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Director Nicholas Maggio sat down for an exclusive interview with the New York Daily News to discuss his feature film debut, “Mob Land,” starring John Travolta alongside a stellar cast.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
It has been three years since hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the feet following an altercation with the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. In the summer of 2020, the pair shared an SUV leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills. Megan testified that she exited the vehicle when Lanez fired at her. In December, a jury convicted Lanez of three felonies. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday. Prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence and Lanez faces deportation to his native Canada. The litigation has inspired public discourse on misogynoir, gender violence, the reluctance of Black victims to speak to police, online harassment and beyond.
Gwyneth Paltrow renting out ‘Goop-inspired’ guesthouse on Airbnb, adds dinner with her and her husband
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Gwyneth Paltrow is finally making her lifestyle attainable — at least for a short while — as the Oscar winner prepares to list her guesthouse on Airbnb.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Only Murders in the Building'
- Kayla Samoy, Lauryn Azu, Rebecca Johnson, Doug George - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Lollapalooza opened in Grant Park Thursday for its annual four days of music, crowds and revelry, the main entrance chutes on Michigan Avenue loosening up for festgoers on the nearly sold-out day a bit before 11 a.m. The Day 1 headliner was Billie Eilish on the T-Mobile main stage,…
Lollapalooza’s new contract with Chicago could make this year’s fest the biggest ever, and give the city a bigger cut
- A.D. Quig - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO -- Except for the remote version held during COVID-19, Lollapalooza has been a marquee event for Chicago’s “front yard,” Grant Park, every summer since 2005.
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar Week of 8/7/2023
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Randall Park was a struggling actor when he first encountered Adrian Tomine’s graphic novel “Shortcomings” in 2007. The story focused on a twentysomething Japanese American man named Ben, who is trying to find himself in the Bay Area along with his girlfriend Miko and best friend Alice, who is a lesbian. They are all flawed, complex and figuring things out, sometimes inelegantly. Park was obsessed and wanted it to be a film, with him starring. It would take about 15 years for “Shortcomings” the movie to happen, but instead of playing Ben he got a better gig: Director. The film opens in theaters Friday.
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In 2021, filmmaker Ava DuVernay launched the much-heralded Array Crew, a searchable database of below-the-line talent.
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Stories about time-travel are seductive. We’re all trapped in our aging bodies and our creaking moment. And we all fantasize about leaving both of them behind, at least for a few hours at, say, the Winter Garden Theatre.