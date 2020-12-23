- Stephen L. Carter Bloomberg Opinion (TNS)
In the tough times of 2020, I’ve found myself drawn to nonfiction that made me look at the familiar in a different way. I’ve collected my favorite 15 books of the year here (technically, two were published in 2019, but I didn’t get around to reading them until this year). The first 14 are in…
- Roberto Ontiveros The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
Ernest Cline’s 2011 debut novel, "Ready Player One," a kind of Willy Wonka-meets-"Tron" adventure story, validated the digital diversions of gamers and 1980s enthusiasts alike with its arcade in-jokes and allusions to John Hughes movies.
George Carlin, Barack Obama and Humphrey Bogart among notable New Yorkers highlighted in book about Manhattan’s Upper West Side
- Jacqueline Cutler New York Daily News (TNS)
Every neighborhood tells a story.
- Oline H. Cogdill South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)
"Murder in Old Bombay" by Nev March; Minotaur (400 pages, $26.99)
- Eric Roston Bloomberg News (TNS)
"All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis," edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson & Katharine K. Wilkinson; One World (448 pages, $29)
- Melissa Ruggieri The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — The roller coaster of Caylee Hammack's year started with a delayed debut album and scuttled tour dates with Reba McEntire and Luke Bryan and ended with the release of said album and a collaboration with one of her musical heroes.
- Laurie Hertzel Star Tribune (Minneapolis) (TNS)
"Before the Coffee Gets Cold" by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, translated from the Japanese by Geoffrey Trousselot; Hanover Square Press (272 pages, $19.99)
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (Minneapolis) (TNS)
"Why Fish Don't Exist" by Lulu Miller; Simon & Schuster (240 pages, $26)
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
Fred Gaudelli wasn't worried if NBC could successfully air “Sunday Night Football” games in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. His bigger concern was if the NFL could make it through the season.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
NEW YORK (AP) — A high-profile podcast on terrorism from The New York Times that had been a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize was withdrawn as a contest entry in the wake of the newspaper saying the claims of a man central to “Caliphate" could not be verified.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
Tom Hanks rides a horse and blasts a six-shooter in his new film, “News of the World.” Some of you might be thinking this must be his first cowboy role. To those, we respond: Have you forgotten about Woody so soon?
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Add Lil Wayne to the list of Grammy winners crying aloud about being snubbed by in 2020.
- Bo Emerson The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — The most famous reindeer of all has flown to Atlanta.
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday again delayed R. Kelly’s trial in Chicago on child pornography and other charges because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, postponing it to next year
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A good way to hear what we’ve missed this year is to listen to Sam Cooke’s landmark live album, “Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963.” On a warm January night in downtown Miami, Cooke was well into his torrid set when, in the middle of “Bring it on Home to Me,” he asks the a…
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Jhené Aiko is rapping on the phone.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
It’s summertime in Harlem in 1957 when we get to know the beautiful souls at the center of “ Sylvie’s Love.” Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) works at the register of her father’s record store but dreams of a job in television. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha) is a struggling saxophonist who spots her, and a…
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
- By The Associated Press
Apple Books US Bestseller List - 12/20/20 - Paid Books
- By The Associated Press
Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
Pedro Pascal breaks down his ‘Wonder Woman 1984′ villain, Maxwell Lord, and shares a ‘pinch-me moment’ on set
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s no small wonder Pedro Pascal was blown away by his time on the “Wonder Woman 1984″ set.