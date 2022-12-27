Dennis The Menace

Sexism on set made Sarah Polley 'squirm.' So she made a film by a new set of rules

  • Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

NEW YORK — Sarah Polley wasn't really looking for a project to direct when she was approached about adapting Miriam Toews' novel "Women Talking" into a film. Since the release in 2012 of "Stories We Tell," a deeply personal documentary about Polley's late mother, the Canadian filmmaker has s…

Zach Bryan drops 'All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster' album

  • AP

The chorus against Ticketmaster’s contentious concert pricing practices is growing, including Zach Bryan and friends. The country music artist dropped a live album titled “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster” on Sunday. Bryan also issued a statement on social media in which he decried “a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately.” The statement doesn’t mention Ticketmaster by name except in the new album title, though he tagged the company in a separate Instagram post displaying the track listing. A message seeking comment from Ticketmaster was not immediately returned.

Review: Two publishing power brokers in 'Turn Every Page'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Civil wars over semicolons and heated debate over the use of the word “looms” would not, on the face of it, seem like the stuff of a gripping big-screen movie. But “Turn Every Page,” about the half-century relationship between author Robert Caro and his longtime editor, Robert Gottlieb, is just as much a rock 'em, sock ’em clash of heavyweights as any blockbuster, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “Turn Every Page” is one of the best documentaries ever made about the quiet art of editing and two titans of the publishing world. It opens in theaters Friday.

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 1-7

  • By The Associated Press

Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Jan. 1-7 include TV anchor Katie Couric, “Rolling Stone” magazine founder Jann Wenner and comedian Kate McKinnon. Actor Taye Diggs turns 52, actor Florence Pugh hits 27 and actor Diane Keaton becomes 77. Others celebrating during the week include actor Nicolas Cage, TV host Jack Hanna and singer Bryson Tiller. Singer Michael Stipe of R.E.M. turns 63, actor Bradley Cooper hits 48 and singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge turns 64. Others with big days are actor Robert Duvall, chef Nigella Lawson and bassist Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s.