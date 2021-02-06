The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Business Network's “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” whose host has trumpeted unfounded assertions of voter fraud in the 2020 election, has been canceled.
Fox News has canceled “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” the program hosted by television’s staunchest supporter of Donald Trump and of his assertions of voter fraud in the 2020 election, The Times has learned.
There might eventually be a kids-focused broadcast of the Super Bowl. It won't be happening this year.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A documentary series examining Woody Allen and Mia Farrow's doomed relationship and its fallout, including allegations that he sexually abused a daughter, will air on HBO.
The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV halftime show will be just that — the Weeknd’s, and the Weeknd’s alone.
NEW YORK (AP) — Christopher Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history, has died. He was 91.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hall of Fame songwriter Jim Weatherly, who wrote “Midnight Train to Georgia" and other hits for Gladys Knight, Glen Campbell and Ray Price, has died. He was 77.
On the quiet streets of Firefly Lane, two girls formed an inseparable bond, born from trauma and loneliness.
CHICAGO (AP) — Anyone who's left so much as a hat on Chicago Transit Authority train knows that whatever leaves the station without its owner often is gone forever.
NEW YORK (AP) — Two freelance journalists are the recipients of the 2021 American Mosaic Journalism Prize for work about underrepresented or misrepresented groups, which comes with a $100,000 award for each of them.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new museum two decades in the making is telling the interconnected story of Black musical genres through the lens of American history.
NEW YORK (AP) — After hosting the Oscars nine times, Billy Crystal wouldn’t necessarily rule out a tenth. But the 72-year-old actor would prefer some wider attention for his recent low-budget indie film, “Standing Up, Falling Down.” Perhaps even a longshot Academy Awards nomination.
NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame coach and NFL analyst Bill Cowher has a book coming out in June that his publisher is calling “more than just a football story.”
"M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity" succeeds where so many documentaries about artists fail: It provides real insight into the art. It's a welcome trip for those fascinated by his iconic, mind-bending depictions of illusions, evolutions and eternal cycles.
There's a difference between a love letter to a genre and a complete re-creation.
The gentle Australian comedy "Rams," a remake of the highly regarded Icelandic submission to the 2016 Oscars, winningly puts viewers in the worn boots of stubborn sheep farmers — and in the company of elderly brothers who can't stop butting heads.