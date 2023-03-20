The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Bruce Willis’ wife describes ‘grief and sadness’ on actor’s birthday following frontotemporal dementia diagnosis
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Bruce Willis’ wife experienced a range of emotions on the actor’s birthday, weeks after the family revealed his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia.
- By ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
-
Soccer coach Ted Lasso is coming to the White House — in the form of Emmy-winning actor Jason Sudeikis. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting Sudeikis and the cast of the feel-good Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” on Monday to promote mental health and well-being. The third season of the series began streaming last week. Biden has previously called on lawmakers in both parties to expand resources to fight the “mental health crisis” in the nation as part of his “unity agenda.” His administration has surged funding to bolster the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and expand school-based mental health professionals.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sam Neill has reassured fans that he is "alive and kicking" and cancer-free after his recent Stage 3 lymphoma diagnosis caused a panic on social media.
- Las Vegas Review-Journal
-
Gloria Dea, touted as the first magician to perform on what became the Las Vegas Strip in the early 1940s, has died. She was 100. One of Dea's caretakers says she died Saturday at her Las Vegas residence. A memorial is being planned. Dea also appeared in several movies in the 1940s and ’50s, including “King of the Congo," starring Buster Crabbe, in 1952. Dea was 19 when she performed at El Rancho Vegas on May 14, 1941. The Las Vegas Review-Journal says Dea's show at the Roundup Room is the first recorded appearance by a magician in Las Vegas. After appearing in some moves in the mid-1940s and 1950s, Dea moved from California to Las Vegas in 1980.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Lance Reddick’s wife, Stephanie Reddick, responded Saturday to the outpouring of tributes that followed the death of “The Wire” and “Fringe” actor.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” felt the fury of the marketplace in its theatrical debut this weekend. The New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. superhero movie opened to a disappointing $30.5 million from over 4,071 theaters. The “Shazam!” sequel fell short of its modest expectations and is now on the very low-end of modern DC launches, between “Birds of Prey” and “The Suicide Squad,” both of which were R-rated. Second place went to “Scream VI” with $17.5 million in its second weekend, followed by “Creed III,” with $15.3 million in its third weekend.
- By ASHRAF KHALIL - Associated Press
-
Actor-comedian Adam Sandler will be honored by comedic and entertainment royalty Sunday night as he receives the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The 56-year-old Sandler first came to national attention as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” After being fired from the cast following a five-year stint, Sandler launched a wildly successful movie career that has spanned more than 30 films, grossing over $3 billion worldwide. Mark Twain recipients are honored with a night of testimonials and video tributes, often featuring previous award winners. “SNL” has provided more than its share of the 24 Mark Twain recipients. Sandler is the seventh cast member to receive the prize
- AP
-
Taylor Swift opened her U.S. concert series with a three-hour tour of her career. Swift kicked off the first concert of the 27-date Eras Tour with a six-song set Friday night from her album “Lover” at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Super Bowl was played a month ago. She ended the concert with seven songs from her latest album “Midnights." In between she played at least one song from each of her albums. After another show at the same venue Saturday night, the tour moves on to Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas then AT&T Stadium near Dallas.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
-
LAS VEGAS — Gloria Dea, the first magician to perform on what would be the Las Vegas Strip, only to be rediscovered in the twilight of her life, has died. She was 100.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Taylor Swift stood onstage at State Farm Stadium, lights bouncing off her bedazzled leotard, and absorbed the sound of the 70,000 or so fans in front of her.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: