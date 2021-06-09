- Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)
Some good Pride Month selections, a buzzy first novel and more — six new paperbacks, with which to while away (almost) summer afternoons.
- Melissa Ruggieri The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Lin-Manuel Miranda loves words.
My worst moment: Tabitha Brown, vegan foodie and new ‘The Chi’ cast member, and the time an agent told her she had to get rid of her dreadlocks
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but thankfully social media influencer Tabitha Brown was ready to step in and post uplifting and reassuring videos that provide small doses of hope and optimism. She’s best known these days as a vegan foodie, but all along she’s had a career as a…
- Helen Ubiñas The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
First things first: I vote to name Deesha Philyaw’s debut short story collection, “The Secret Life of Church Ladies” the next One Book, One Philadelphia.
- Randall Roberts Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — If Disney ever wanted to reboot "Toy Story" as a horror franchise, they'd do well to tap the curiously creepy collection that famed film and TV composer Danny Elfman keeps in his East Hollywood recording compound.
History is turning toward Black history: In Chicago’s DuSable debate, in remembering the Tulsa Massacre. Five books guide the way.
- Christopher Borrelli Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Ephraim Martin has been asking Chicago, and asking Chicago, and asking Chicago, for years to honor Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, the first permanent non-indigenous settler of the land that became Chicago. He’s been asking for nearly 30 years. He’s asked the city to erect a 25-foot s…
- Laurie Hertzel Star Tribune (TNS)
"Diary of a Young Naturalist" by Dara McAnulty; Milkweed Editions (222 pages, $25)
- Katherine A. Powers Star Tribune (TNS)
"Our Woman in Moscow" by Beatriz Williams; Morrow (448 pages, $27.99)
- Maren Longbella Star Tribune (TNS)
"Kin" by Shawna Kay Rodenberg; Bloomsbury (352 pages, $28)
- Hamilton Cain Star Tribune (TNS)
"The Plague Year" by Lawrence Wright; Alfred A. Knopf (336 pages, $28)
- Joshua Axelrod Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
When Suzanne Desrocher-Romero first came across "The Amusement Park" on a random DVD in 2017, she couldn't believe what her husband, legendary horror director George Romero, had accomplished.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump reached less than a million measurable television viewers over the weekend in his return to the public stage at a North Carolina political event.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe have announced plans to build a facility large enough to fill an entire city block.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Frank Sinatra’s newest biographer says the late singer can’t be Ronan Farrow’s biological father because former spouses Sinatra and Mia Farrow couldn’t have worked out the logistics around the time of conception.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — For all the love Wawa has gotten thanks to the HBO hit TV show “Mare of Easttown,” the popular Pennsylvania convenience store chain is giving a little back.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — As a student as Wesleyan, Lin-Manuel Miranda began writing what would become “In the Heights,” the musical that would launch him as a playwright and performer and that would lead, two decades later, to Jon M. Chu’s upcoming lavish big-screen adaptation. He was motivated, like…
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
- Jim Harrington The Mercury News (TNS)
H.E.R. is set to make her country awards show debut this week.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Harrison, the original host of ABC’s “The Bachelor” and its spinoffs, is leaving the long-running franchise.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Anthony Ramos spoke briefly with Lin-Manuel Miranda before succeeding him as the star of "In the Heights," and this week, he transported "Tonight Show" viewers to the room where it happened.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheryl Underwood of “The Talk” will host the Daytime Emmy Awards.